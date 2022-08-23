Young anglers make big catches at Port Alberni bullhead derby

Jaedyn Waldriff, age eight, proudly holds her catch. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News) Merryl Nesbitt, age eight, shows off the bullhead she caught while her sister Holly, age six, watches. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News) Walter Lacroix, age 5, and his prized catches from the bullhead derby on Saturday. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News) Harvey Simmons, age five, proudly shows off his catch at the bullhead derby on Saturday. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News) Marcus Newton receives the trophy for first place in the Lion’s Club Bullhead Derby. Presenting the award is Art Halsall and the Lion’s Club mascot. (SONJA DRINKWATER /Special to the News) Art Halsall presents the second place award to Walker McKnight, age five, for his 201 mm fish. (Submitted photo) Marcus Newton gives a thumbs up as he has his winning fish measured by Lion Grant Gibson. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News) It may not have been a bullhead, but Oliver Danieluck, age 10, was proud that he caught this starfish. With him is his sister Ffion, age four. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News)

More than 100 young anglers turned out for a Bullhead Derby put on by the Port Alberni Lions Club last weekend.

The dock by the Maritime Discovery Centre was filled with excited children on Saturday, Aug. 20 as fishers baited their lines with fish eggs, smoked bacon and weiners.

The 201-mm bullhead caught by five-year-old Walker McKnight held first place until just before weigh-in, when Marcus Newton, age 12, caught a 206-mm bullhead.

Both anglers received a keeper trophy and a tent, and will have their names engraved on the annual Bullhead Derby trophy.

