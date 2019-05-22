LETTER: Newest MP hops on gravy train at just the right time

By-election held in Nanaimo-Ladysmith saw about 40 percent of eligible voters turn out…

To the Editor,

According to preliminary figures from Elections Canada, the federal by-election held in Nanaimo-Ladysmith on May 6 saw about 40 percent of eligible voters turn out to participate, with the successful Green Party candidate receiving about 37 percent of all votes cast. Not only will the new MP-elect go to Ottawa with this mediocre mandate, but he cannot be ratified until the absentee votes are counted, and all other official business completed by Elections Canada bureaucracy.

This means that the new Member Of Parliament will be sworn in during the final week of May at the earliest, and the House Of Commons will recess in mid-June, when all MPs return to their ridings for the summer of campaigning on the much-vaunted rubber-chicken barbecue circuit.

As the junior MP in the caucus of two, he will have little or no opportunity to make any kind of impression in his maximum three weeks serving in Ottawa, but at least there will be an MP’s salary to sustain him up until the Oct. 21 federal election. One slight advantage may be that his election signage could stay in place on supporters’ lawns over the next few months of the campaign, rather than removing signs for just a few weeks between elections. No doubt other Canadians look at the by-election results with a somewhat more positive attitude than my admittedly jaded cynicism, but when all the preceding facts and figures are taken into consideration it really makes it difficult to become too serious about any of our politicians.

Yet we are about to be bombarded ad nauseam with campaign promises and advertisements from all ends of the political spectrum. So many words and heated rhetoric will be searing through the atmosphere and airwaves, it will be almost impossible to keep track of who is saying what.

Fifty years ago, when the current Prime Minister’s father derided opposition MPs as nobodies when they were 50 yards away from Parliament Hill, he was probably being truthful for once. Maybe we should reconsider his words during the next few months while listening to all the babble from the Ottawa rabble.

Bernie Smith,

Parksville

Just Posted

Industrial Heritage Society takes vintage trucks to show in Reno, Nevada

Alberni Valley truckers to promote area’s resource-based heritage

Two Port Alberni dancers headed to provincials

Jordan Simpson and Nyah Fox dance at Elite Dance Academy

High-profile Port Alberni murders are the centre of new true crime book

Retired journalist Shayne Morrow pairs historic murders with the science that solved them

Alberni’s Omega Pacific Hatchery releases third batch of chinook salmon

The independent facility is located near Great Central Lake

Alberni Valley schools celebrate First Nations culture

First Nations Spring Festival hosted by SD70 and NTC

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Serious crash scatters pylons, closes highway lanes on mid Island

Crash happened at 1 a.m. Wednesday on the Trans-Canada Highway in Nanaimo

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Christmas morning burglar sentenced on Vancouver Island

Justin Redmond Feusse, 20, sentenced to 240 days in jail for Dec. 25 break-and-enter

So, do you know ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’?

Ontario man searching for fellow he travelled with in Europe 50 years ago

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Most Read