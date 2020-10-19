BC VOTES 2020: Liberal candidate Helen Poon offers to donate MLA salary if elected

Mid Island Pacific Rim candidates Helen Poon, left, and Graham Hughes join Manbir and Bhupinder Narang of Granny’s Chicken & Royal Canadian Pizza on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 to distribute pizza, naloxone kits, blankets and warm clothing to people sleeping in Port Alberni’s streets. Fellow candidate Rob Clarke joined them on Friday night for a similar event. (PHOTO COURTESY BHUPINDER NARANG)

Helen Poon, the BC Liberal candidate for the Mid Island-Pacific Rim Riding, has announced that if she is elected as the riding’s MLA she will be donating her full salary back to non-profits/organizations in the riding.

“I stepped up to run in this election because of the love I have for my community and I wanted to make things easier for people.” said Helen Poon, BC Liberal Candidate “I have been very fortunate to build up my career where if I am elected, I commit to donating my full salary back to the riding to non-profit organizations that are doing important work here.”

An MLA gets a salary of $111,024.19 per year; over the course of a four-year term that would amount to a total donation of $444,096.76.

“I’m proud of her,” said Bhupinder Narang, who owns Granny’s Chicken & Royal Canadian Pizza in Port Alberni. “I said I would vote for somebody who did this for free for their civic duty.”

Narang joined Poon and independent candidate Graham Hughes Sunday, Oct. 18 handing out free pizza, warm clothing, blankets and naloxone kits to people sleeping in the streets in Port Alberni. Hughes, Poon, BC Libertarian Party candidate Rob Clarke and other volunteers spent three nights over the weekend visiting people living in the city’s margins.

Advance and mail-in voting has already begun in B.C. The provincial election takes place this Saturday, Oct. 24; due to the tight timeline and heavy numbers of people with mail-in ballots, results for the election are not expected right away.

