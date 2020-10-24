BC VOTES 2020: NDP Josie Osborne remains in lead in Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding

With 25 of 99 ballot boxes counted, BC NDP candidate Josie Osborne remains in the lead in the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding with 60 percent of the popular vote, or 787 votes.

Helen Poon (BC Liberals) has taken a slight lead over Evan Jolicoeur (BC Greens), 216 votes to 201 votes after 25 ballot boxes counted.

Graham Hughes (Independent) has 60 votes and Rob Clarke (BC Libertarians) has 39 votes.

BC NDP candidate Josie Osborne has taken a lead in the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding for the 2020 provincial election.

Twenty-two of 99 ballot boxes have been reported, with Osborne taking a 61 percent lead over her fellow candidates.

It is expected that some ridings will see preliminary results as to which candidate will likely take a seat in the B.C. Legislature by the end of day Saturday. Meanwhile, close races will have to wait until mid-November for the winner to be declared, once mail-in ballots are counted by Elections BC officials after Nov. 6.

There were 7,000 mail-in ballots issued for this riding and 9,501 people voted in advance.

More to come…

BC politicsBC Votes 2020



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.