BC VOTES 2020: Polls have closed and counting of votes has begun

Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding could have to wait for a winner to be declared

The polls have closed and vote counting has begun across British Columbia.

There are 20 polling stations with a total of 99 ballot boxes in the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding, which encompasses the west coast communities of Bamfield, Nitnat, Ucluelet, Tofino, Ahousaht and Hot Springs Cove, Port Alberni, Coombs, Qualicum Beach, Bowser, Fanny Bay, Denman and Hornby Islands, Royston and Cumberland.

The wait will be low key for the five candidates vying for former NDP MLA Scott Fraser’s vacant seat: Josie Osborne (BC NDP), Helen Poon (BC Liberals), Evan Jolicoeur (BC Greens), Rob Clarke (BC Libertarian Party) and Graham Hughes (Independent). None of them are holding public events this year due to COVID-19 restrictions against large gatherings.

Watch www.albernivalleynews.com for updates as polls report in. Advance votes will be counted at the same time.

It is expected that some ridings will see preliminary results as to which candidate will likely take a seat in the B.C. Legislature by the end of day Saturday. Meanwhile, close races will have to wait until mid-November for the winner to be declared, once mail-in ballots are counted by Elections BC officials after Nov. 6.

There were 7,000 mail-in ballots issued for this riding and 9,501 people voted in advance.

