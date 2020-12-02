The Alberni District Secondary School musical theatre class will be putting on a virtual performance of Shrek the Musical Jr. Shrek is played by Michael Joseph, while Donkey is played by Josh Zado and Fiona is played by Bella Paragallo. (PHOTO COURTESY TARYN POTTER)

The Alberni District Secondary School musical theatre class will be putting on a virtual performance of Shrek the Musical Jr. Shrek is played by Michael Joseph, while Donkey is played by Josh Zado and Fiona is played by Bella Paragallo. (PHOTO COURTESY TARYN POTTER)

ADSS musical theatre class puts a twist on fairy tales

Shrek the Musical Jr. will be a virtual performance due to COVID-19

The Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) musical theatre class is encouraging the community to “let your freak flag fly”—from the safety and comfort of your own home.

Because of COVID-19, the ADSS drama department was unable to put together a show in front of an audience this year. Instead, the musical theatre class has put together a virtual performance of Shrek the Musical Jr. that will stream online later this month. The show stars a few “veteran” drama students, as well as a few new faces.

“We were hoping to have an audience,” admitted ADSS musical theatre instructor Stephanie Hopkins. “We’ve built a really strong community in our school and there’s an expectation that there will be a show every year. We had a class vote and it was an overwhelming response to do a show.”

The musical theatre class was a “learning cohort,” so filming and production followed all the provincial COVID-19 guidelines, said Hopkins. The show has already been pre-recorded and will be streamed on Dec. 18 and 19.

The class picked Shrek the Musical Jr. because they were able to get the video recording rights, but Hopkins said the show was also chosen because it’s a well-known story.

“We want to do things that are well-known to people,” she said. “The musical is based largely on the movie, and because it’s the ‘junior’ version of the musical, it’s family-friendly. We’re all living in this crazy time right now and thought it would bring a little fun to the community.”

The musical follows the same storyline as the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film Shrek, but adds music and songs, as well as a few extra details.

“If anyone’s seen the movie, they’ll enjoy it,” said Hopkins.

There were a number of complications this year due to COVID-19. The 2020-2021 school year has been split up into “quarters” (two concurrent courses each quarter of the year) instead of semesters (four concurrent courses in each half of the year), which gave the class about six weeks to put the production together from start to finish.

“For the period of time we had to put it together, it went well,” said ADSS student Richard Spencer, who was the show’s producer.

“Normally we have a pool of volunteers we draw from,” said Hopkins.

With COVID-19, these volunteers were no longer available. Instead, most of the jobs were done by students.

“We had to fill all the tech positions,” explained Spencer. “But we had to confine it to the class. It was all hands on deck to help.”

“It’s the most student-led production I’ve ever been involved in,” said Hopkins. “There were no adults back stage.”

Spencer did most of the editing for the film and said it is “pretty well finished.” There will be two streamed performances, on Dec. 18 and Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $20 and all proceeds will go back into the ADSS drama department for future performances.

“We rely on the audience to pay back what we put out,” explained Hopkins.

Although the filming experience was a fun one, both Hopkins and Spencer said they are looking forward to eventually going back to live shows.

“There’s nothing like live theatre,” said Hopkins. “We get the energy from the audience.”

“It would definitely be nice to go back to the live performance,” Spencer added. “But this is the closest thing we could do to a live performance. It’s still fun—still a really enjoyable show.”

Ticket purchase information can be found on the ADSS Armada Drama Facebook page or by visiting the publishing company’s partner at www.showtix4u.com. Once you purchase a ticket, you will receive a link for the performance.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port AlberniTheatre

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Lord Farquaad (Jay Manson) offers his hand in marriage to Fiona (Bella Paragallo) during a performance of Shrek the Musical Jr. at Alberni District Secondary School. (PHOTO COURTESY TARYN POTTER)

Lord Farquaad (Jay Manson) offers his hand in marriage to Fiona (Bella Paragallo) during a performance of Shrek the Musical Jr. at Alberni District Secondary School. (PHOTO COURTESY TARYN POTTER)

Previous story
Juno Awards move Toronto show date to May 16, 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

The Alberni District Secondary School musical theatre class will be putting on a virtual performance of Shrek the Musical Jr. (PHOTO COURTESY TARYN POTTER)
ADSS musical theatre class puts a twist on fairy tales

Shrek the Musical Jr. will be a virtual performance due to COVID-19

Dave Heinrichs, general manager of Alberni District Co-op, and Paulette Schwartz, manager of the Liquor Depot. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Co-op buys Liquor Depot in Port Alberni

Co-op members in Port Alberni will soon be able to enjoy their benefits when purchasing liquor

An air ambulance leaves West Coast General Hospital for a trauma centre at 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12 after a Port Alberni youth was injured in an accident on the Somass River. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
COVID-19 outbreak hits West Coast General Hospital

One unit closed; emergency department still open

Community Policing volunteers Ricky Paul and Gerry Stewart patrol the parking lot at Northport Plaza on Thursday, Nov. 19. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni community policing launches Crime Watch

New program will be ‘extra eyes and ears’ for the police

Tim Sutherland Sr. likes to go down to Harbour Quay and feel the breeze on his face. On stormy days when the wind whips the rain into his face, he thinks of his son Tim Sutherland Jr., and wonders whether he is warm and dry. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Finding shelter from the storm

Search for housing a journey of false hope for Alberni father and adult son

12-year-old Ella Smiley captured some video of orcas on a sea lion hunt on Nov. 28 at Kitty Coleman Park, just north of Courtenay. Photo by Ella Smiley
VIDEO: Orcas hunt sea lion near Vancouver Island shoreline

Twelve-year-old Ella Smiley, of Comox Valley Wildlife Sightings, caught up with a… Continue reading

A logo for Netflix on a remote control is seen in Portland, Ore.,Aug. 13, 2020. Experts in taxation and media say a plan announced Monday by the government will ultimately add to the cost of digital services and goods sold by foreign companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane
‘Netflix tax’ for digital media likely to raise prices for consumers, experts say

The government says Canadian companies already collect those taxes when they make digital sales

BIG SALMON ranch in Washington State. (Center for Whale Research handout)
Non-profit buys Chinook ranch in hopes of increasing feed for southern resident killer whales

The ranch, which borders both sides of Washington State’s Elwha River, is a hotspot for chinook salmon

Gaming content was big on YouTube in 2020. (Black Press Media files)
What did Canadians watch on Youtube during isolation? Workouts, bird feeders

Whether it was getting fit or ‘speaking moistly,’ Canadians had time to spare this year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Needpix.com)
Fraudsters projected to use pet scams to gouge over $3M from customers: BBB

The pandemic heavily contributed to the number of puppy scams

A teacher places the finishing touches on the welcome sign at Hunter’s Glen Junior Public School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Sept. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Hindsight 2020: How do you preserve a year many Canadians would rather forget?

Figuring out how to preserve the story of the pandemic poses a series of challenges

Haley Callison. (Facebook photo)
Former B.C. pro hockey player frustrated with COVID-deniers after horrific bout with virus

Haleigh Callison hopes people will follow precautions and tone down the rhetoric

A man stands in the window of an upper floor condo in Vancouver on March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Change made to insurance for B.C. condo owners amid rising premiums

Council CEO Janet Sinclair says the change will mean less price volatility

Most Read