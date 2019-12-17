Port Alberni author Kris Patterson will be the featured speaker at Char’s Landing. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Alberni author Kris Patterson reads at holiday spoken word

Alberni Valley Words on Fire takes place Thursday, Dec. 19

A special holiday spoken word event will mark the end of the year for Alberni Valley Words on Fire.

On Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m., Port Alberni author Kris Patterson will be the featured speaker at Char’s Landing. Patterson is an award-winning author and columnist with a passion for community and local history. He has published nine books and donated the proceeds to various community organizations including the local museum, Community Arts Council and the Compassionate Friends Society.

His popular series of local history books help keep the conversation of Port Alberni’s history alive. Learn more at www.krispatterson.com.

The open mic sign up is at the door. Admission is a suggested $10 donation in lieu of hall rental.

Char’s Landing is kid-friendly; ages 19+ and accompanied children are welcome. For more information, contact host Stephen Novik at eccentricsteve@hotmail.ca or visit www.charslanding.com.

