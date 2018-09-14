Alberni Classical Concerts set to wow subscribers for a third season

The New Orford String Quartet will close the third season of Alberni Classical Concerts. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Alberni Classical Concerts have thrilled audiences for the past two years with performances by professional singers and musicians with national and international reputations.

The concert committee recently confirmed that a fourth concert will be added to the 2018-19 season for the same low subscription fee of $100 for the series.

The first concert will feature Canadian pianist, Ian Parker, on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Parker has been described as an articulate and enthusiastic performer, captivating audiences across the United States, Western Europe, Israel and Canada. He won first prize at the 2001 CBC National Radio Competition and grand prize at the Canadian National Music Festival.

Winds of the John Avison Chamber Orchestra will take the stage on Sunday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. This ensemble consists of 15 of Vancouver’s leading wind musicians, including two seldom-used basset horns. Featured players include clarinetist José Fanche Ballister, distinguished oboe soloist Emma Ringrose and the newly appointed director of wind chamber music at UBC.

The third concert on March 9, 2019 at 7 p.m. will feature Quartessence—three singers from Vancouver Opera with piano accompaniment. Quartessence is the newest small ensemble designed to bring vocal music to Canadian stages. Soprano, tenor and bass-baritone singers will bring to life a programme of memorable favourites including solos, duets and trios from some of the best-known operas, operettas and musical theatre.

The New Orford String Quartet will close the season on April 8, 2019 at 7 p.m. Members of this quartet are all principal players in the Montreal, Toronto and Detroit Symphony Orchestras. In 2009, these like-minded musicians developed a new concept for the string quartet, bringing together four stars for a limited touring schedule. The quartet has been recognized for beautiful tone as well as extraordinary technical skills and musicianship.

Subscriptions for the third season of Alberni Classical Concerts are available at Rollin Arts Centre ($100 plus a $10 service charge) and from committee members (phone David Cox at 250-723-8362 or Colleen Goodrich at 250-723-5407). All concerts will be held at the Arrowsmith Baptist Church. For more information, visit www.alberniclassicalconcerts.ca.