Alberni Valley artists turn landmarks into unique exhibition at The Grove Gallery

Rose Sarkany has created a triptych of Hole in the Wall for the Alberni Valley Landmarks exhibit opening Jan. 31 at The Grove Art Gallery at Harbour Quay. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Community Arts Council along with Rotary Club of Port Alberni – Arrowsmith present our current art exhibit, Alberni Valley Landmarks.

This exhibit highlights some of the amazing landmarks in our Valley, all from the perspective of the artists who live here. Residents and gallery visitors alike will have the chance to vote on which piece of art best represents the Valley’s landmarks. Arrowsmith Rotary is sponsoring a “People’s Choice” award of $500 and an opportunity to have the chosen image featured on a puzzle. So, pick your favourite piece and have the artists transport you visually to your favourite Alberni Landmark.

Arrowsmith Rotary will also be sponsoring our artists meet and greet on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1-3 p.m. at the Grove Art Gallery. Please join us for refreshments and a chance to meet the artists as well as members of the Rotary club and the Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley.

“Alberni Valley Landmarks” runs until March 24.

ART WORKSHOP WITH JIM SEARS

Learn about sketch book/journal development in an upcoming workshop with Jim Sears. Sears will provide an interactive exploration of creating and using a sketch book as a travel journal. Explore ideas and experiences of using sketchbooks including various mediums and techniques, as a travel journal.

This workshop offers an introduction to fitting writing into your sketches, use of ink and wash, colour pencils, felt pens, etc. Bring samples of your sketchbooks and if time permits, we can create a sketch from materials/pictures you bring. This workshop takes place Saturday, March 4 from 12:30–3 p.m. Cost is $55.

Limited space.

CLIMATE CHANGE COMING

“Climate Change” is the theme and title of our spring art exhibit at the Grove Art Gallery. If you are interested in submitting artwork for this unique art exhibit, stop by The Grove for details. This art exhibit is open to all artists, in any medium. Show us what you feel when you think of climate change.

“Climate Change” begins March 29 and runs to May 26.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at The Grove Art Gallery, No. 7-5440 Argyle St. Call 250-724-3412. E-mail: admincac@shawcable.com.

Alberni ValleyArts and Entertainment