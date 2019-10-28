Alberni Valley Words on Fire moves to Wednesdays

Featured reader on Oct. 30 is Port Alberni author Jacqueline Swann

Jacqueline Swann is happy to share some of her novel and answer questions about the writing of it at Char’s Landing on Oct. 30. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni’s spoken word open mic event, Words on Fire, is making a move to Wednesday nights.

With the exception of November—with a pre-commitment from featured reader author Susan Glickman—the monthly event at Char’s Landing is shifting to Wednesdays.

This coming Wednesday, Oct. 30, Port Alberni author Jacqueline Swann will read from her new book, A Message from Katrina. The event starts at 7 p.m. and signups for spoken word reading slots are taken at the door.

READ MORE: Hurricane Katrina inspires Alberni author’s new novel

Since her retirement from teaching, Swann has had more time to devote to writing, gardening and quilting. Beginning in the 1990s, she has followed the climate change debate. Hurricane Katrina was a watershed event for her as she realized that it was a tipping point for many of the seaport cities in North America. The characters in her novel, A Message from Katrina, crept out of her imagination and insisted on being fleshed out in their adventures, romances and humour.

Swann is happy to share some of her novel and answer questions about the writing of it at Char’s Landing on Oct. 30.

Admission is by donation (suggested $10 in lieu of hall rental).

