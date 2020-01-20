Alberni writer and poet to read at Words on Fire

Chelsea Comeau has her own freelance writing and editing business

Chelsea Comeau will be the featured reader at Alberni Valley Words on Fire on Wednesday, Jan. 29. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Alberni Valley resident and standout writer Chelsea Comeau will be the featured reader at Alberni Valley Words on Fire.

Comeau said her decision to relocate to Port Alberni from the Lower Mainland was a simple one.

“I moved for love!” she explained.

While visiting her best friend in Port Alberni on long weekends and summers, Comeau met her boyfriend, Dan. After many weekend commutes, Comeau packed up her apartment and moved to Port Alberni. The pair now runs Burde Beans Coffee and Things together.

Comeau is a freelance writer, editor and literary submissions mentor. Her work has appeared in Freefall, CV2, Prairie Fire, and Grain magazines. She just had five poems accepted by Room magazine. She was recently awarded first prize in the poetry category of the 2019 subTerrain Magazine LUSH Triumphant Literary Awards.

When asked for her advice to writers getting their portfolios going, Comeau was characteristically generous.

“My advice for emerging writers is to read as many literary magazines as possible and start submitting,” she said. “Get your work out there, seek workshops and places to hone your craft, and read what you enjoy over and over again.”

Her plans for the near future include a book of poetry.

“Right now I’m working on a full-length poetry manuscript, with the goal of finishing it by early March,” she explained.

She is also growing her own freelance writing and editing business, with a specialty in coaching other writers.

“I’ve discovered that I really love helping writers tighten up their work, and then suggesting places for them to submit to,” she said.

Comeau said she also loves the Alberni Valley Words on Fire spoken word events, which are now held the last Wednesday of the month and open to the public.

“Words on Fire has always been a supportive environment for me to share my writing,” she said. “Even if I’m nervous to get up and read, I know that my efforts will be appreciated and encouraged.”

Alberni Valley Words on Fire will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. at Char’s Landing (4815 Argyle Street). The suggested donation for admission is $10. Open mic readers are welcome to bring their material and sign up at the door.

