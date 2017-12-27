Alberni’s Rollin Art Centre closes for holidays

BY MELISSA MARTIN

The Rollin Art Centre is currently closed for our annual winter closure. We will re-open Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 at 11 a.m. Happy Holidays!

NEXT EXHIBIT AT ROLLIN

Start the New Year off on a high note with visiting the Rollin Art Centre gallery to view an amazing, talented young artist who grew up in Port Alberni. Samm Moore will be showcasing her collection of pyrography—wood burning—in her first ever, self-titled art exhibit. Her exhibit runs Jan. 9 to Feb. 2. Join us in the gallery on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 1-3 p.m. for a chance to meet Moore and see her amazing work.

MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL

Just a reminder to all current Community Arts Council members, and everyone else who would like to help in supporting the Community Arts Council, that all memberships can now be renewed in January 2018. The cost is only $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $22 for a family.

Also available is an artist membership (call the gallery at 250-724-3412 for more details) for $25 annually. As we are a non-profit organization we rely on the generous support of art patrons like you. So please, help support the Community Arts Council today so we can help support local artists tomorrow.

BOOK DONATIONS BEGIN IN FEB.

The Rollin Art Centre will begin taking all your book donations as of Feb. 1 for our annual giant book sale in May. Please hang onto your books until that time. The book bin is located on the main floor under the stairs.

BARKLEY SOUNDS NEED VOICES

Let out your inner songbird! Come and join Barkley Sounds Community Choir every Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. at the United Church on Church Street, beginning Jan. 10, under new director Mike Villette. Singing is fun and rewarding, builds confidence and community. No experience necessary, no audition required. Cost is $40 for the spring session (assistance available). For more info, please call Sylvia Springer at 250-723-7185.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Weds., Dec. 27, 7-9 pm, Lonnie Glass – Fun Post Christmas Night with All the Standards

Thurs., Dec 28, 7-9 pm, Open Mic – AV Words on Fire ! – Spoken Word Open Mic & Holiday Potluck

Sun., Dec. 31, 4 pm-1 am, New Year’s Eve Social – Boardgames, Big Screen TV – Kids are welcome.