Corb Lund tips his hat during Fire Aid for Fort McMurray concert in Edmonton on Wednesday, June 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Corb Lund tips his hat during Fire Aid for Fort McMurray concert in Edmonton on Wednesday, June 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Alberta country stars band together on song opposing Rockies coal mining

This Is My Prairie, features country luminaries including Brett Kissel, Terri Clark and Paul Brandt

Alberta country singer Corb Lund has banded together with a few musical friends to re-release a 12-year-old song with a new focus on the possibility of open-pit coal mining in his beloved Rocky Mountains.

The song, This Is My Prairie, features Alberta country luminaries including Brett Kissel, Terri Clark and Paul Brandt and others in a new version that Lund hopes will become an anthem of opposition to the proposed developments.

Lund says the song was first written as a story about a rancher trying to preserve countryside.

He now says the lyrics match word for word with the fight many Alberta ranchers have launched against mining development.

He says it was easy to convince other singers to join him in the release — the proceeds of which will be donated to local groups concerned about coal mining.

The Alberta government is currently waiting to hear recommendations from a panel that’s been canvassing Albertans to see how, or if, they want that type of development.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Morally and ethically wrong:’ Court to hear challenge to Alberta coal policy removal

RELATED: ‘Unacceptable environmental effects:’ New federal policy restricts thermal coal

miningMusic

Previous story
Denis Villeneuve’s dreams of `Dune’ reach the big screen
Next story
ARTS AROUND: Local artists present their COVID-19 projects at Rollin Art Centre

Just Posted

The success of a book written about Vancouver Island war brides encouraged the late Sharon Hillman to continue writing about people of the Alberni Valley as a fundraiser for the Alberni Valley Hospice Society and Ty Watson House’s Reflections program. Hillman produced a book of loggers’ tales in May 2017. (ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni ladies’ golf clubs wrap up 2021 season

Some of the artwork currently on display at the Rollin Art Centre. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ARTS AROUND: Local artists present their COVID-19 projects at Rollin Art Centre

Port Alberni Black Sheep rugby head coach Jas Purewal prepares to put his players through their paces during practice Oct. 14, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Black Sheep are back competing on the rugby pitch after 16-month break

Kevin Grimes on his motorcycle. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni runner raising funds for friend after motorcycle crash