Anna Alessandra brings versatile Americana sound to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Houston, Texas-based singer-songwriter Anna Alessandra will be making a stop at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni.

The world is literally her stage: having spent her life living in the U.S., Europe, the U.K. and beyond, Anna Alessandra showcases the versatility of Americana music by blending roots and Celtic storytelling with a moody southern gothic palate.

Alessandra is a well-traveled storyteller that has been writing songs since she first creased the pages of her journals as a child. When she wasn’t falling asleep in the back of the jazz clubs her mother sang at, she was learning to sing traditional American and Celtic tunes on many a road trip with her family. After booking bands for venues in North Carolina, she chose to instead grace the stage herself and has continued to do so ever since.

Alessandra is currently touring the B.C. area, and on Tuesday, April 4, she will bring her sound to Char’s Landing.

She tackles a wide range of styles and songs. Her influences and sound are derived from a rich mix of artists ranging from Leonard Cohen and Tom Waits to Gregory Alan Isakov, Loreena McKennitt, Sigur Ros, Ray Charles and Joni Mitchell. She isn’t afraid to restyle a cover, and her writing is just as versatile as her background. Her captivating voice has the ability to sing a tender soprano ballad as easily as a rich soulful anthem or a country dance tune. In essence, her music and her voice are a dynamic duo that showcase the versatility of Americana music at its core.

The show at Char’s Landing starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.sidedooraccess.com or call Char at 250-730-1636.

