Houston, Texas-based Anna Alessandra will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Houston, Texas-based Anna Alessandra will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Anna Alessandra brings versatile Americana sound to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Alessandra will be performing on Tuesday, April 4

Houston, Texas-based singer-songwriter Anna Alessandra will be making a stop at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni.

The world is literally her stage: having spent her life living in the U.S., Europe, the U.K. and beyond, Anna Alessandra showcases the versatility of Americana music by blending roots and Celtic storytelling with a moody southern gothic palate.

Alessandra is a well-traveled storyteller that has been writing songs since she first creased the pages of her journals as a child. When she wasn’t falling asleep in the back of the jazz clubs her mother sang at, she was learning to sing traditional American and Celtic tunes on many a road trip with her family. After booking bands for venues in North Carolina, she chose to instead grace the stage herself and has continued to do so ever since.

Alessandra is currently touring the B.C. area, and on Tuesday, April 4, she will bring her sound to Char’s Landing.

She tackles a wide range of styles and songs. Her influences and sound are derived from a rich mix of artists ranging from Leonard Cohen and Tom Waits to Gregory Alan Isakov, Loreena McKennitt, Sigur Ros, Ray Charles and Joni Mitchell. She isn’t afraid to restyle a cover, and her writing is just as versatile as her background. Her captivating voice has the ability to sing a tender soprano ballad as easily as a rich soulful anthem or a country dance tune. In essence, her music and her voice are a dynamic duo that showcase the versatility of Americana music at its core.

The show at Char’s Landing starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.sidedooraccess.com or call Char at 250-730-1636.

Live musicPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
ARTS AROUND: Art exhibit shows impact of climate change
Next story
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial ends, jury deliberates

Just Posted

BC Green Adam Olsen sees the provincial ferry system in a ‘very, very fragile’ state given current labour shortages. (Jen Blyth / West Coast Traveller )
Island MLA says Washington ferry halt not a warning sign for smaller BC Ferries routes

Houston, Texas-based Anna Alessandra will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Anna Alessandra brings versatile Americana sound to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

The Port Alberni Fire Department extinguished a grass fire near the train tracks at Stamp Avenue and Roger Street. (PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)
Woman arrested after series of suspicious grass fires in Port Alberni

A transit bus headed for the Swartz Bay ferry terminal stops to pick up passengers on a snowy Douglas Street in Victoria. Observers are concerned that B.C.’s push for a clean public transportation network is not paying enough attention to rural and remote communities. Don Denton file photo
Will clean transportation shift take rural Vancouver Island along for the ride? ​​​​​​​

Pop-up banner image