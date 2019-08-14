The seventh annual Alberni Valley Paint Out will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Annual Paint Out returns to the Alberni Valley

Free event is put on by Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery

The annual Paint Out is returning to Port Alberni.

The seventh annual Alberni Valley Paint Out will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the support of DRAW Gallery in conjunction with the International Plein Air Painters’ (IPAP) 17th Great Worldwide Paint Out.

On Saturday, artists will paint at Sproat Lake Provincial Park at various locations. On Sunday, artists will take on Harbour Quay.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, there will be an exhibit of the weekend’s work and a reception at the Starboard Grill. The public is invited to view the art and meet the artists.

The annual Paint Out is free and everyone is invited. Contact Astrid Johnston at 250-724-2056 or art@drawgallery.com for more info or if you would like to participate.

In the meantime, the Endless Summer Group Exhibit is on display at DRAW Gallery until Aug. 30. This is an exhibition of paintings, photography, mixed media and installations by local and Island artists, including Doug Blackwell (aka Sockeye King), Cynthia Bonesky, Jacques De Backer, Cecil Dawson, Chris Doman, GerArt, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Miriam Manuel, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Sue Thomas, Perrin Sparks, Ariane Terez, Gordon Wilson and Nancy Wilson.

The gallery is located at the corner of Melrose and Eighth Avenue and is open Tuesday to Friday, 12-5 p.m. or by appointment. Visit www.drawgallery.com.

Previous story
ARTS AROUND: Last chance to enjoy Tea on the Terrace in Port Alberni

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: Muddying the waters over drinking water in the Alberni Valley

The Alberni Valley has been hit with a spate of contaminated water advisories…

Sign up for the Mac Five Challenge at Alberni Golf Club

Most popular Men’s Club tournament of the season returns on Aug. 18

ARTS AROUND: Last chance to enjoy Tea on the Terrace in Port Alberni

Last two performances are Sunday, Aug. 18 and Thursday, Aug. 22

Have a blast at final Our Town in Port Alberni

Final summer event takes place Aug. 20

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs sign extension with City of Port Alberni

Junior A hockey team will stay at Alberni Valley Multiplex until 2024

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Island Health no longer testing water at popular Vancouver Island beaches

Municipalities were warned last summer but some have yet to take on the responsibility

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

RCMP ‘sitting on’ watchdog report into alleged spying on anti-oil B.C. protesters

Association lodged a complaint in February 2014 with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

18-year-old B.C. man gets probation for selling fentanyl to undercover cop

Lower Mainland gang sent teen to Greater Victoria to sell drugs and work off his debt

PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk has died just days before 2019 fair to open

Family-operated Hunky Bill’s business has spanned three generations

Most Read