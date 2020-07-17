The proposed mural for the back of the Canadian Alberni Engineering building. (SCREENSHOT)

Arrowsmith Rotary to begin work on Harbour Quay mural

Painting will begin on August 3

Port Alberni’s Arrowsmith Rotary Club will be starting work on a mural near the entrance to Harbour Quay in August.

The club put out a call for artists’ proposals more than a year ago for a mural project based on the theme of reconciliation, which will be located on the large brick wall of the Canadian Maritime Engineering (CME) building located at 3101 Bird Avenue. The wall faces the Port Alberni Train Station.

Local artist Shayne Lloyd was selected to design and paint the mural. Lloyd has also been working with Nuu-chah-nulth artists Tim Paul and Gordon Dick to put together the mural, which is now being referred to as a “building relationships” project.

READ MORE: Mural planned for entrance to Port Alberni’s Harbour Quay

On the left side of the mural will be a depiction of the traditional “wolf ceremony” held by the Tseshaht First Nation, while the right side will feature dancers. In the centre will be five drums with the faces of historical Nuu-chah-nulth leaders.

“It’s going to be a really beautiful mural,” said Arrowsmith Rotary president Terry Deakin during a presentation to city council on Monday, July 13. “I can’t wait to see it done.”

Painting on the brick wall of the CME building is scheduled to begin on Aug. 3 and artists hope to have it finished by the end of August. Part of Harbour Road will be temporarily closed during painting.

Funding for the project was provided by a few grants, but project proposals for the mural came in at a significantly higher cost than expected. The Arrowsmith Rotary club has $21,500 available, but the projected cost of the mural will be around $50,000.

“We had to put the project on hold,” explained Deakin. “We had to do a lot of revisions. We’ve had to reinvent some fundraising.”

The Arrowsmith Rotary Club is still looking for sponsorship for the painting through the sale of the bricks on the CME wall. To purchase a brick for $25, reach out to arrowsmithrotaryclub@gmail.com or visit the Arrowsmith Rotary Facebook page. Orders can also be placed in person at INEO Employment Services and Swale Rock Cafe (both on Argyle Street).

To date, the club has sold around 100 bricks and Deakin says 600 need to be sold for the painting to be finished.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Art

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre re-opens to the public

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fire destroys barn at hobby farm west of Port Alberni

Fire started while farmers at the McCoy Lake Road farm were cutting hay

West Coast Trail to remain closed to overnight camping for rest of the year

Broken Islands and Long Beach Unit of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve also off limits

City of Port Alberni seeking someone to lease historic train station

Port Alberni city council to draft a request for expressions of interest

LOOK BACK: The first play produced in ‘New Alberni’

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with the Alberni Valley Museum

ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre re-opens to the public

Alberni arts council will be holding a ‘mystery bag of books’ fundraiser

21 more COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C., no new deaths

There are a total of 192 active confirmed cases across the province

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

Province announces $1.1 million in funding to restore caribou habitat

The seven projects are taking place across the province

B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

Sick leave, transit backed by Ottawa, John Horgan says

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit faces new accusations

‘Const. Browning and the RCMP have engaged in conduct that is reprehensible and deserves punishment’

Feds, provinces reach deal on $19 billion in funding for reopening

The money comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic

$5 billion fall tax bill too much for B.C. business, NDP told

PST, employer health tax, hotel tax may come due Sept. 30

Most Read