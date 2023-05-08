Art exhibit shows creativity of nature in Port Alberni

DRAW Gallery’s group exhibit is on display until June 30

A new group exhibit has opened at DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni for the months of May and June.

The exhibit, titled “Our Creative Nature,” will be on display until June 30. It showcases work from a variety of artists with originals and prints, including paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper by local and Island artists. Artists include Courtney Anderson, Cynthia Bonesky, Cecil Dawson, D.F. Gray, Karen MacRae, Patricia M. Mansell, Miriam Manuel, Ann McIvor, Shannon McWhinney, Emma Paveley, Mark Penney, Sarah Platenius, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Marla Thirsk, Sue Thomas and Tamas Zalatnai, among others.

Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery offers contemporary Canadian West Coast art in an intimate setting, celebrating the diversity and talent of local and regional artists. Works by gallery artists can be viewed and purchased online in the “Gallery Beyond Walls” or on location.

Visit DRAW Gallery online at www.drawgallery.com and on location at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue in the dynamic Alberni Valley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and by appointment, too. Call 250-724-2056 or toll free 1-855-755-0566.

