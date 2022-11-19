Art Throw Down draws a crowd in Port Alberni

Josée Baillargeon took first prize in the event

Shelley Penner adds some finishing touches to her painting in the first round of the Art Throw Down on Tuesday, Nov 15. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The first-ever Art Throw Down hosted by the Community Arts Council and Alberni Art Rave was a resounding success.

Participating artists created two different works of art during two 45-minute painting rounds while audience members at Alberni Brewing Company cheered on and voted for their favourites.

Josee Baillargeon took first prize at the event, winning a night for two at the Black Rock Resort in Ucluelet, as well as prizes from Alberni District Co-op. Second prize went to Ilya Treleaven and third place went to Shelley Penner.

There were several raffle baskets to bid on throughout the evening, with items donated by various Alberni Valley businesses.

