Artists band together for Islanders in need

Artists are banding together for Islanders in need with Rock for Relief: A Living Room Concert for Vancouver Island. (Image contributed)

Vancouver Island’s top musical talent will be joining forces with international recording artists to raise funds for Islanders in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rock For Relief will feature performances by David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Randy and Tal Bachman, the Tenors, Trevor Guthrie, and Nanaimo’s current American Idol contestant Lauren Spencer-Smith. Local favourites including Jesse Roper, Carmanah, Aaron Pritchett, Kathryn Calder and many others will also be hitting the stage along with special appearances by Steve Nash, Rick Hansen, Jim Treliving and Silken Laumann.

This Island-wide fundraising effort allows donors to direct their funds to either the Rapid Relief Fund, supporting Greater Victoria and the Cowichan Valley, or the Community Response Fund, supporting communities north of the Cowichan Valley, and is a joint initiative between the Victoria Foundation, the Nanaimo Foundation and CHEK News.

The Rapid Relief Fund was created by the Victoria Foundation, the Jawl Foundation and the Times Colonist for those in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and is supported by a number of local media partners, including Black Press Media.

The Community Response Fund was created by the Nanaimo Foundation and the Tom Harris Community Foundation to provide relief to urgent community needs during the pandemic.

Rock for Relief: A Living Room Concert for Vancouver Island will be broadcast and livestreamed without commercial breaks on CHEK at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 17.

