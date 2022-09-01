Artists will paint plein air at 10th annual Alberni Valley Paint Out

Artists are once again invited to paint lakefront views, petroglyphs, inlet scenes and more at the 10th Annual Alberni Valley Paint Out.

Organizer Astrid Johnston of DRAW Gallery hopes to attract artists of all skills and mediums to the Paint Out on Sept. 10 and 11. The event will be held in conjunction with the International Plein Air Painters, an organization hosting the 20th Annual Great Worldwide Paint Out on the same weekend, and Johnston is hoping to broaden the spectrum of opportunities for artists to work together in beautiful local settings.

Last year, Johnston invited every artist in Port Alberni and beyond to share their passion for art while creating unique pieces of work.

“We enjoyed a wonderful turnout for last year’s Alberni Valley’s participation in the International Plein Air Painters Worldwide Paint Out,” Johnston said.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, artists will paint at Sproat Lake Provincial Park at various locations. The next day, you will find them along the Inlet waterfront. The finale will include an exhibit of the weekend’s work and a reception at The Starboard Grill at Harbour Quay. The public is invited to view the art and meet the artists there on Sunday at 3 p.m.

The public will also be able to join in the fun by watching individual artists at work from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout both days.

“There is a joy about painting outdoors and this is a chance for people to see professional artists at work, developing their paintings in response to the beauty in nature,” Johnston said. “This event is happening simultaneously in Canada and international locations as well. I hope to share the rugged beauty of the Alberni Valley to a wider audience through the talents of its artists.”

Johnston will be participating herself, along with artists from Qualicum, Errington, Nanaimo and other locations. One visiting artist may include professional plein air painter D.F. Gray, whose work can be seen in New York and in Plein Air Magazine.

“Painting plein air is in direct response to the beauty we find in nature,” said Johnston. “I appreciate the challenge of drawing from life, it helps me look at inanimate objects with the same appreciation as a figure. A mountain may take on the appearance of a human face or a tree will have the gesture and grace of a dancer.”

The event is open to all levels of painters and beginners are encouraged to attend to paint among and learn from the professionals.

Contact Astrid Johnston at 250-724-2056 or art@drawgallery.com if you are interested in participating. Visit www.drawgallery.com for more information. The event is free and everyone is welcome.

