Arts and culture organizations in Port Alberni receive funding for COVID-19 recovery

Two arts and culture organizations in the Alberni Valley have received new provincial funding to help them recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The B.C. government announced on Friday, April 1 that 12 organizations across the mid-Island will benefit from recovery funding. This funding to local artists and organizations comes from more than $12.4 million in one-time funding to the BC Arts Council.

The BC Arts Council will distribute $7.9 million in resilience supplements to more than 300 organizations currently receiving operating assistance. These grants recognize the impact the pandemic has had on sector organizations. Grants will range from $15,000 to $60,000.

In Port Alberni, the Community Arts Council will receive $24,000 in COVID-19 Resilience funding, while the Alberni Valley Museum will receive $25,600.

“We have so many great arts and culture organizations, from Hornby Island to Cumberland to Ucluelet, and everywhere in between,” said Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne. “Now that we’re able to attend events in-person again, I’m excited to see what all our local artists and curators have been working on.”

