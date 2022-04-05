A glimpse of the Alberni Valley Museum’s latest exhibit, “Snapshots of Canada.” (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Arts and culture organizations in Port Alberni receive funding for COVID-19 recovery

Alberni Valley Museum and Community Arts Council will benefit from new funding

Two arts and culture organizations in the Alberni Valley have received new provincial funding to help them recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The B.C. government announced on Friday, April 1 that 12 organizations across the mid-Island will benefit from recovery funding. This funding to local artists and organizations comes from more than $12.4 million in one-time funding to the BC Arts Council.

The BC Arts Council will distribute $7.9 million in resilience supplements to more than 300 organizations currently receiving operating assistance. These grants recognize the impact the pandemic has had on sector organizations. Grants will range from $15,000 to $60,000.

In Port Alberni, the Community Arts Council will receive $24,000 in COVID-19 Resilience funding, while the Alberni Valley Museum will receive $25,600.

“We have so many great arts and culture organizations, from Hornby Island to Cumberland to Ucluelet, and everywhere in between,” said Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne. “Now that we’re able to attend events in-person again, I’m excited to see what all our local artists and curators have been working on.”

