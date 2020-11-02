ARTS AROUND: Alberni artists hold physically distanced meet and greet

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Two Port Alberni artists will be holding a socially-distanced meet and greet at the Rollin Art Centre this weekend.

The latest exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre is titled “Landscapes and Florals” and features Cynthia Bonesky and Jan Vriesen—two very talented Port Alberni artists who are showcasing their paintings. Mediums of choice are acrylic on canvas and wood panels, as well as oils. Cynthis’s florals are so realistic you can smell the fragrance, while Jan’s landscapes show such depth that you feel like you are standing in the picture.

Cynthia and Jan will be in the gallery on Saturday, Nov 7 from 1-3 p.m. Join us, practicing social distancing, for an opportunity to meet these artists.

This exhibit is running until Nov. 28.

ANNUAL GIANT BOOK SALE

It is with great sadness we must announce that our Giant Book Sale will be cancelled for this year due to COVID-19.

We will now look forward to our May 7 and 8 book sale in 2021, and hope you will join us with this giant fundraiser.

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

Surprise!

For just $20 you will get 10 books, all in the same genre, and you will be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time.

The genres are fiction, gardening, cooking, home improvements, art, spiritual, romance, fantasy, mystery, travel, pre-teen chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), children’s books and so much more. Let us know if there is a topic you would like, and we can make up a bag just for you. They make great Christmas gifts!

Bags are now available at the Rollin Art Centre. Get yours now because they sell out fast. Your support for the Rollin Art Centre is greatly needed and much appreciated.

BOTTLE RETURNS

Here is an easy way to help with much-needed funds for the Rollin Art Centre. Donate all your bottles at our local bottle depot: 3533 Fourth Avenue.

When you return your bottles, our account is #E100093. Mention you are donating to the Community Arts Council. Yes, it’s just that easy.

CALLING ALL ARTISTS

The Community Arts Council is designing a new Alberni Valley artist and studio guide. If you are interested in being included in this brochure/guide, please call the Rollin Art Centre for more information.

Whether you have your own studio or not, it’s a great way to advertise. Five thousand guides will be printed and distributed to the tourist information center and local hot spots.

The extended deadline is Nov. 30. Call today for more info: 250-724-3412.

MISTLETOE MARKET

We’re extending an invitation to all local artisans and crafters for the the Rollin Art Centre’s annual Mistletoe Market for the month of December .

Due to COVID-19, all craft markets on the island have been cancelled for this year—however, we are still holding ours, with safety protocols in place.

If you are interested in joining us this year, please call or stop by the Rollin Art Centre for more info.

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION DAYS

The Community Arts Council is holding their annual members appreciation day with two days of savings! If you are a current member, join us in the gallery on Friday, Dec. 4 (open late from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 5 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) to receive 20 percent off all items in the gift shop and gallery, excluding ticket sales.

This is also a great time to renew your 2021 membership—don’t forget!

CELTIC CHAOS TICKET HOLDERS

The Community Arts Council is very sad to announce that our Celtic Chaos for the Highlanders fundraiser has now been officially cancelled due to COVID-19.

This was a fundraiser for us, with the goal of raising much-needed funding for the Community Arts Council. If you would like to return your ticket for a full refund, you may do so at the Rollin Art Centre. However, if you would like to donate that amount, we would like to offer you a special tax receipt for that donation .

It has been a struggle for us, and we are hopeful you will donate your ticket cost back to us.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.

Artart exhibitPort Alberni