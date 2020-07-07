ARTS AROUND: Alberni Valley artists come together at Rollin Art Centre

New exhibit features First Nations paintings and carvings

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre includes First Nations paintings and carvings. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

“TOGETHER” is the newest art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, featuring the collaborative talents of Cecil Dawson, Allen Halverson, Nigel Atkin, Lori Shone-Kusmin and Jennifer Taylor.

These five local artists collaborated over the past few months to create a truly spectacular show. This exciting exhibit touches upon significant social issues and features First Nations paintings, surfboard designs, carved river otters, drawings, cedar paddles and so much more.

We invite you to check out our website at www.alberniarts.com, where you can view this and other current exhibits in order to support some amazing artists and the beautiful work they create.

Or give us a call at 250-724-3412 and set up an appointment to come see this worthwhile exhibit.

The exhibit runs until Oct. 7.

ART WORKSHOPS FOR KIDS

Summer is meant for fun in the sun, being kids and spending time with friends.

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding art workshops for children aged nine to 11 every Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

These four-day workshops are filling up fast, as space is very limited. Each week will be a different medium: Sculpture (July 14-17), Drawing I (July 21-24), paper crafts (July 28-31), Painting II (Aug 4-7), nature art (Aug 11-14), Drawing II (Aug 18-21) and multi-media art (Aug 25-28).

All art workshops will be held outside to follow social distancing guidelines. The cost is $50 per week. Register today by emailing admincac@shawcable.com or call 250-724-3412.

WRITING WORKSHOPS

Every Monday morning (10 a.m. to noon), the Rollin Art Centre will be holding writing camps for kids aged 10-12. Workshops feature a different genre each week.

All writing workshops will be held outside to follow social distancing guidelines. Each week’s workshop costs $15. Spots are very limited, as only five children will be allowed to register per week, so register today by emailing admincac@shawcable.com.

GARDENS ARE OPEN

The Rollin Art Centre’s gardens are now open to the public from Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., for you to wander and enjoy.

Please note that outdoor areas such as benches and the swing, bandstand and other outdoor touchpoints are not regularly sanitized. Washroom facilities are not available for use.

While on the grounds, please supervise children at all times, supply your own hand sanitizer and practice social distancing by staying two metres apart unless you are part of an established “bubble.” If you are not, and physical distancing is not possible, we recommend that guests wear a mask.

