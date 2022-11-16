ARTS AROUND: Alberni Valley arts council’s Mistletoe Market returns in new location

MELISSA MARTIN

The Community Arts Council’s new location at Harbour Quay will be all decked out for the holidays, with our annual Mistletoe Market. Stop by The Grove, No. 7-5440 Argyle Street. Many local artists and artisans will be displaying their one-of-a-kind pieces throughout the gallery.

This is a holiday favourite, and one you won’t want to miss. Mistletoe Market runs from Nov.15 to Dec. 23.

WORKSHOPS AT NEW LOCATION

SEA GLASS SCAPES NOV. 22—Create a stunning seascape art piece in glass with artist Michelle Frost of Coastal Flow Creative. We will help you design your one-of-a-kind, 11-inch-square seascape art piece using an array of materials, including sea glass, starfish, coloured sand, shells and other beach finds. Participants will leave with their creations. Fee includes all materials. Feel free to bring your own beach treasures. The location for this class will be at The Grove — Community Arts Council Gallery at Harbour Quay. The workshop takes place Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Spaces limited, register soon at https://coastalflowcreative.com. Cost is $65.

PEN AND INK WITH JIM SEARS—Explore some techniques and projects in watercolour and ink to expand on your artistic expression. Projects include landscapes and the use of techniques such as, ink drawing, watercolour, and composition. Artist Jim Sears is putting on this one-day workshop Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Grove. Cost is $125 +GST. Call soon to register, as seating is limited. Or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

FELTED HOLIDAY ORNAMENT—Deck your halls with these beautiful handmade holiday baubles, courtesy of artist and workshop facilitator Michelle Frost. They’ll make a gorgeous addition to your tree or bundle them up for a special gift. We begin with pre-made felted balls and dig into our stash of beautiful wool fibre to use as decoration. You will learn how to use needlefelting tools to add embellishment. This class runs three hours and participants can expect to make four to six balls. The coffee/tea will be on and we will have some sweet treats on hand as well.

We keep our class sizes small so register early. NOTE: The location for this class will be at The Grove at Harbour Quay, Friday, Dec. 9, 6:30–9:30 p.m. Cost is $75. Register at https://coastalflowcreative.com.

HARBOUR QUAY LIGHT-UP

Celebrate the official start of the holiday season at Harbour Quay with the annual lighting of the grand Christmas tree, Friday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. The evening will include ADSS student musicians, a sing-along with Timbre! Choir, pictures with Santa (bring your own cameras) and visit all the Harbour Quay shops. Annual Light-up festivities begin at 5 p.m., official lighting of the tree at 6 p.m. Shops will remain open until 8 p.m.

MEMBER APPRECIATION

If you hold a current Community Arts Council membership, join us Friday, Dec. 2 (open late) and Saturday, Dec. 3 for our Membership Appreciation Days, at our new Harbour Quay location. Please join us at Mistletoe Market where you will receive a special discounted price, Hot Apple Cider and some treats. This is also a great time to renew your memberships for 2023, at 2022 prices.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at The Grove, Harbour Quay. #7-5440 Argyle St. (former aquarium site) and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca. The gallery is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wheelchair accessible, admission is free, donations appreciated.

