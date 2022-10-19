ARTS AROUND: Alberni Valley’s arts centre relocates to Harbour Quay

First exhibit in new temporary location, ‘Playing With Fire’ by Kate McKinley, runs until Nov. 4

The Grove—the Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley—has temporarily relocated its arts centre from the Rollin House to Harbour Quay, in the green building recently vacated by the Alberni Aquarium. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

By MELISSA MARTIN

Special to the AV News

The Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley is relocating its arts centre, gallery and gift shop to Harbour Quay from the Rollin House on Eighth Avenue. We anticipate opening the doors to our new space on Oct. 18.

The Rollin Art Centre will be closing its doors for some time, up to a year, while construction of a new childcare facility is being built beside the former centre. The childcare portion will be beside Rollin Art Centre and Eighth Avenue Learning Centre: construction has already begun.

(Because the arts centre won’t be at the Rollin Art Centre, don’t be surprised to find the Harbour Quay building called “The Grove,” — editor)

The Community Arts Council is excited to remain in the community, continuing to promote local artists with an art gallery, gift shop, and work-shop space. The address for our new location is 7-5440 Argyle St. in Harbour Quay. We have new hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday. Stop by and say hello!

‘FOR THE HIGHLANDERS’

Have you got your tickets for Celtic Chaos yet? The Vancouver Island-based band brings the feel of a ceilidh—a traditional Scottish or Irish social gathering—to the stage. ‘For the Highlanders’ is an original, concert-length show comprising narration, poetry, song, and instrumentals. The show tells the tale of the Highland Clearances and the perseverance of Highlanders, whose culture thrives today.

Celtic Chaos comes to Port Alberni Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. in the Capitol Theatre. Tickets are $25 each and available online at www.alberniarts.com.

NEW LOCATION, NEW EXHIBIT

Potter Kate McKinley has the honour of holding the first exhibit in our new location. “Playing with Fire” features her functional pottery created using Raku, Obvara and other methods. This exhibit begins Oct. 18 and runs until Nov. 4. Join McKinley on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1-3 p.m. for a meet and greet.

ART THROW-DOWN FOR ADULTS

The Community Art Council and Art Rave are excited to bring an evening of art competition for adults to the Alberni Valley. A special event will take place at Alberni Brewing (4630 Adelaide St.) on Nov. 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for artists 19-plus.

Come watch the paint fly as artists battle the clock and each other in two fast-paced rounds. Prize sponsors continue to sign up. Artists must register by phone at 250-724-3412. Cost is $10 to register.

MISTLETOE MARKET SEEKS ARTISANS

The Community Arts Council is seeking artisans to display their work for this Alberni Valley tradition: our annual Christmas market at the gallery gift shop. We encourage new and returning artists to sign up for the popular Mistletoe Market, which will run from Nov.15 – Dec. 23. This is not a typical market, as the art gallery takes on a holiday flair. If you are interested, please call us at 250-724-3412 for details, or stop by to see us at our new location at Harbour Quay.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

