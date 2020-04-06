ARTS AROUND: Alberni’s Solstice Arts Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The fifth annual Solstice Arts Festival has been cancelled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was started back in 2016 to celebrate a weekend of art, music and community in the Alberni Valley. Although the 2020 event has been cancelled, organizers are still planning for the Sostice Arts Festival to take place in 2021. Please email admincac@shawcable.com for more information.

TEAS ON THE TERRACE

The Rollin Art Centre’s summer Teas on the Terrace events have also been cancelled until further notice. We are doing our part by staying safe and keeping our gallery closed to support social distancing. Please stay tuned for more information when it becomes available.

ANNUAL BOOK SALE

The Community Arts Council’s annual book sale, originally scheduled for May 8 and 9, has been postponed due to COVID-19. A new date will be announced in the coming weeks.

CALL TO ALL ARTISTS

We are still taking applications from all visual artists and artists groups to exhibit their work in our fine arts gallery for 2021. All submissions must be sent via email to admicac@shawcable.com. Application forms are on our website at www.alberniarts.com. The deadline for applications is April 30, 2020.

GALLERY EVENTS AND PROGRAMMING

In response to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of our communities, the Rollin Art Centre Gallery will be closed until further notice.

This means that we will be postponing all performances and programs until further notice. While we’re disappointed by this outcome, we recognize how fortunate we are to be able to continue working and planning future events. We’re also grateful to our artists and volunteers for being so willing to take precautions and supporting these difficult decisions.

If you have any questions or concerns about the gallery and programming, please reach out to our Arts Administrator, Melissa Martin, at admincac@shawcable.com. If you have any questions regarding cancelled/postponed events or programs, please email at the above address.

COMEDY SHOW

A stand-up comedy performance from Ron James has been postponed to June 7 at the ADSS Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured. For new ticket sales, send your requests to admincac@shawcable.com.

With a comedian’s eye for satire and a poet’s ear for language, Ron James cuts a wide swath through contemporary culture, making him a standout amongst stand-ups.

A NIGHT OF BOWIE

A Night of Bowie — The Definitive Bowie Experience has been rescheduled for November 19 at the ADSS Auditorium. All pre-purchased tickets will be honoured. For new ticket requests, contact admincac@shawcable.com.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

