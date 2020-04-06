Marim Bam Buzz was a popular performance at the Rollin Art Centre during the Solstice Arts Festival in 2019. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

ARTS AROUND: Alberni’s Solstice Arts Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

Annual book sale, other events postponed

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The fifth annual Solstice Arts Festival has been cancelled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was started back in 2016 to celebrate a weekend of art, music and community in the Alberni Valley. Although the 2020 event has been cancelled, organizers are still planning for the Sostice Arts Festival to take place in 2021. Please email admincac@shawcable.com for more information.

TEAS ON THE TERRACE

The Rollin Art Centre’s summer Teas on the Terrace events have also been cancelled until further notice. We are doing our part by staying safe and keeping our gallery closed to support social distancing. Please stay tuned for more information when it becomes available.

ANNUAL BOOK SALE

The Community Arts Council’s annual book sale, originally scheduled for May 8 and 9, has been postponed due to COVID-19. A new date will be announced in the coming weeks.

CALL TO ALL ARTISTS

We are still taking applications from all visual artists and artists groups to exhibit their work in our fine arts gallery for 2021. All submissions must be sent via email to admicac@shawcable.com. Application forms are on our website at www.alberniarts.com. The deadline for applications is April 30, 2020.

GALLERY EVENTS AND PROGRAMMING

In response to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of our communities, the Rollin Art Centre Gallery will be closed until further notice.

This means that we will be postponing all performances and programs until further notice. While we’re disappointed by this outcome, we recognize how fortunate we are to be able to continue working and planning future events. We’re also grateful to our artists and volunteers for being so willing to take precautions and supporting these difficult decisions.

If you have any questions or concerns about the gallery and programming, please reach out to our Arts Administrator, Melissa Martin, at admincac@shawcable.com. If you have any questions regarding cancelled/postponed events or programs, please email at the above address.

COMEDY SHOW

A stand-up comedy performance from Ron James has been postponed to June 7 at the ADSS Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured. For new ticket sales, send your requests to admincac@shawcable.com.

With a comedian’s eye for satire and a poet’s ear for language, Ron James cuts a wide swath through contemporary culture, making him a standout amongst stand-ups.

A NIGHT OF BOWIE

A Night of Bowie — The Definitive Bowie Experience has been rescheduled for November 19 at the ADSS Auditorium. All pre-purchased tickets will be honoured. For new ticket requests, contact admincac@shawcable.com.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

ArtCoronavirusPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Port Alberni’s Lauren Spencer-Smith advances to American Idol top 20

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Alberni’s Solstice Arts Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

Annual book sale, other events postponed

BC Ferries to bring in health checks as feds restrict marine travel due to COVID-19

Measures announced Sunday came into effect Monday

Port Alberni’s Lauren Spencer-Smith advances to American Idol top 20

Teen performs Respect at outdoor concert in Hawaii

Former Alberni Valley Bulldog Eric Margo shows heart on and off ice

Queen’s University Gaels forward blends hockey with humanitarianism

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

‘Better days will return’: Queen Elizabeth delivers message amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Queen said crisis reminds her of her first address during World War II in 1940

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Woman arrested in Nanaimo after attempted RV break-in with owner inside

Incident happened April 1 in the 700 block of Drake Street

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

COVID-19: Hospitals remain safe for childbirth, say Vancouver Island care providers

North Island Hospital has been asked to share its perinatal COVID-19 response plan

Canadian cadets to mark 103rd anniversary of Vimy Ridge April 9 virtually

Idea of Captain Billie Sheridan in Williams Lake, B.C. who wondered what to do in times of COVID-19

B.C. VIEWS: Pandemic shows need for adequate care home staffing

Seniors in B.C. care homes face challenging times

Most Read