ARTS AROUND: An explosion of colour comes to the Alberni Valley

An explosion of colour is coming to the Alberni Valley.
The Community Arts Council is very excited to bring something new to the Valley. Aché Brasil Dance troop is an explosion of colour, energy and music that represents the culture, traditions, beliefs, music and movement of the people of Brazil.
This family-friendly fundraiser is equal parts music, dance and spectacle. Funds raised will be used for the maintenance of the Rollin Art Centre’s gardens and grounds.
Tickets are now on sale only at the Rollin Art Centre ($25 for adults, $20 for students/seniors and $10 for children 12 and under). The show will take place Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. at the ADSS Auditorium.
ROLLIN ART CENTRE IS CLOSED
Just a reminder to all that the Rollin Art Centre is currently closed for our annual summer maintenance. We re-open Tuesday, Sept. 10, when you can join us in the gallery for our next art exhibit featuring Marie Heath and fabric art/mixed media.
WHAT’S NEXT
The Rollin Art Centre’s next art exhibit features Marie Heath with her collection of fabric art and mixed media titled, “Paper Chase.”
“I see great possibilities in the overlooked objects that surround us in our daily lives and hope to inspire others to see the potential as well,” says Heath.
This exhibit begins Sept. 10 and runs until Oct. 2. Join us in the gallery on Saturday, Sept. 14 for an opportunity to meet the artist and share some refreshments.
CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM
Tables are still available for our Clean Out Your Sewing Room craft sale.
This sale is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors and bobs.
Rent a table for only $20. Space is very limited, so call today to register: 250-724-3412.
ARTIST EXHIBIT
Mae LeBlanc will host a Watercolour Painting Exhibit at Echo Community Center from Sept. 3 to 28.
CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS
Thursday, Sep 12, 8 p.m., DANCE to Las Divas with Art Van Volsen at Char’s Landing!
Sunday, Sept 15, 2 p.m., North Easton – STRONGwriter workshop *NEW*
Sunday, Sept 15, 7:30 p.m., North Easton – Acoustic Indie Folk Pop
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.