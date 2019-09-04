ARTS AROUND: An explosion of colour comes to the Alberni Valley

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

An explosion of colour is coming to the Alberni Valley.

The Community Arts Council is very excited to bring something new to the Valley. Aché Brasil Dance troop is an explosion of colour, energy and music that represents the culture, traditions, beliefs, music and movement of the people of Brazil.

This family-friendly fundraiser is equal parts music, dance and spectacle. Funds raised will be used for the maintenance of the Rollin Art Centre’s gardens and grounds.

Tickets are now on sale only at the Rollin Art Centre ($25 for adults, $20 for students/seniors and $10 for children 12 and under). The show will take place Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. at the ADSS Auditorium.

ROLLIN ART CENTRE IS CLOSED

Just a reminder to all that the Rollin Art Centre is currently closed for our annual summer maintenance. We re-open Tuesday, Sept. 10, when you can join us in the gallery for our next art exhibit featuring Marie Heath and fabric art/mixed media.

FELTING WORKSHOPS

Salt Spring Island artist Laurie Steffler will be holding two felting workshops in Port Alberni. Register today: 250-724-3412.

Nuno Silk Chiffon Scarf Felting Workshop – Create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. Sept 26, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., cost is $150 plus $35 supplies.

Jazzy Felt Bag, Bowl or Sculptural Felt Hat –Learn how to create a resist for your own unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style. Sept 27, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cost is $150 plus $35 materials.

WATERCOLOUR PORTRAIT WORKSHOP

Cynthia Bonesky will host a watercolour portrait workshop on Oct. 2-3.

In this workshop, Cynthia will spend some time going over the proportions of the face but won’t linger on this. Everyone will be given a drawing to use because this class is about painting. You will cover watercolour techniques such as wet in wet, dry brush and colours used for flesh tones and hair. There will be a special focus on eyes. The class will concentrate on at least two portraits, and there might be time for everyone to do one of their own on the last afternoon.

The cost is $125. A supply list is available. Call 250-724-3412 to register today.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Rollin Art Centre’s next art exhibit features Marie Heath with her collection of fabric art and mixed media titled, “Paper Chase.”

“I see great possibilities in the overlooked objects that surround us in our daily lives and hope to inspire others to see the potential as well,” says Heath.

This exhibit begins Sept. 10 and runs until Oct. 2. Join us in the gallery on Saturday, Sept. 14 for an opportunity to meet the artist and share some refreshments.

CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

Tables are still available for our Clean Out Your Sewing Room craft sale.

This sale is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors and bobs.

Rent a table for only $20. Space is very limited, so call today to register: 250-724-3412.

ARTIST EXHIBIT

Mae LeBlanc will host a Watercolour Painting Exhibit at Echo Community Center from Sept. 3 to 28.

LIONS CLUB PRESENTS VALDY

Valdy will perform on Thursday, Oct. 3, beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the ADSS Theatre. All tickets are $25 and may be purchased online (Eventbrite) or locally at Echo Centre or the Rollin Art Centre.

BARKLEY SOUNDS COMMUNITY CHOIR

The Barkley Sound Community Choir is starting its new season on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Alberni Valley United Church (3747 Church Street). Come sing and laugh on Wednesdays from 6:45 to 9:00 p.m. No auditions. Everybody is welcome.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Sep 12, 8 p.m., DANCE to Las Divas with Art Van Volsen at Char’s Landing!

Sunday, Sept 15, 2 p.m., North Easton – STRONGwriter workshop *NEW*

Sunday, Sept 15, 7:30 p.m., North Easton – Acoustic Indie Folk Pop

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.