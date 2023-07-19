ARTS AROUND: Art exhibit shows diversity of Port Alberni visual artists

An exhibit by the Wednesday Painters at the Grove doesn’t just include paintings. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Wednesday Painters Group is currently on display at The Grove Art Gallery in Port Alberni. The amazing collection of work features 12 local artists, including Joan Akerman, Angie Blake, Cynthia Bonesky, Linda Campbell, Judy Dixon, Janet Finch, Cheryl Frehlich, Chris Motyka, Carol Novak, Shauna Seegmiller, Sue Thomas, and Elizabeth Yuen.

Despite the name of the group, the Wednesday Painters don’t just do paintings. Work includes oil, watercolour, pen and ink, fibre art, silk fusion, clay sculptures and Paverpol.

This exhibit runs until Aug. 25. The Grove Art Gallery is located at the Harbour Quay. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ART CAMPS AT THE GROVE

Explore the world of art with our weekly art camps for kids at The Grove Art Gallery.

Weekly camps for kids aged 7-11 cost $95, while single-day camps for ages 11-13 are $45. All camps include a t-shirt.

To register, visit www.alberniarts.com or call 250-724-3412.

WEST COAST FIBRE

The inaugural meeting of the West Coast Fibre Guild will be Monday, July 24 at 6 p.m. in the Dogwood Room at the Echo Centre. If you are interested in spinning, weaving or exploring fibre, please join us for a casual “show and tell” and bring something that inspires you about fibre! This will be followed by a discussion of how we would like to see this guild grow.

For more information, email WestCoastFibre@proton.me.

SPONSOR AN ART EXHIBIT

The Community Arts Council is seeking sponsorship prize money.

Our next open art exhibit is this fall and we are looking for individuals who would like to help us offer a “Best in Show” prize award.

If you would like to sponsor this or a future art exhibit, please contact Melissa Martin at the Grove Art Gallery for details: 250-724-3412. Tax receipts are available for any sponsorships over $100.

FRIDAY EVENINGS

Just a reminder that The Grove Art Gallery is open until 8 p.m. every Friday this summer. We will also have artists in attendance every Friday to demonstrate and display their artwork outside the gallery. There is also a Friday night market at Spirit Square and live music. What a great sway to spend a summer evening!

INTRO TO PAVERPOL

Join us for an introductory workshop into the world of Paverpol, where you will learn the basics of making a simple armature from wire, tinfoil and masking tape.

Instructor Cheryl Frehlich will show you the techniques of dipping and wrapping using a liquid hardener called Paverpol.

If you would like to adorn your creation with a small ornate piece of jewelry, please bring it along. This is a messy process so please wear old clothes and you are welcome to bring latex gloves. You’ll find it very therapeutic.

Space is limited, so call 250-724-3412 to register. The workshop takes place Friday, Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $130, including all materials.

BACK IN TIME

We are looking for artists to be a part of our next open art exhibit, titled “Back in Time.”

Registered artists will select a “blind” envelope, containing random historical photographs provided by the Alberni Valley Museum, and create artwork based on those images.

This exhibit will run in the gallery from Aug. 29 to Oct. 27. Artists can submit up to three pieces, at $10 per submission. Finished artwork must be dropped off by Saturday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., so register today to get started and to give yourself plenty of time to complete your piece.

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Grove Art Gallery is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups who want to exhibit their work in our fine arts gallery during the 2024 calendar year. Application forms are available at the Grove Art Gallery or on our website at www.alberniarts.com. We are also interested in ideas for themes for our open exhibits. Email me your ideas at admincac@shawcable.com.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council at the Harbour Quay (#7-5440 Argyle St.) and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.

