ARTS AROUND: Art workshops offered at The Grove

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

There are plenty of art workshops happening at the Grove Art Gallery at Harbour Quay this spring and summer.

April 22 — Eco/Botanical Printing on Watercolour Paper and Silk Scarf

Begin with printing some local leaves on watercolor paper, then move on to botanical printing on a silk scarf. This class is for anyone interested as a beginner, or advanced and needing to learn some new techniques. The workshop is set for Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grove Art Gallery located at the Harbour Quay. Cost $145, plus $45 for supplies. Space is limited to only six, so register today by calling 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

May 6 — Acrylic Painting Workshop — Through the Trees

In this workshop with instructor Susan Schaefer, we will loosen up and use bold and bright colours to paint the background light as it shimmers through the forest. You will have fun working on the foreground with the tangle of twisted branches and interplay between light to dark. All levels of acrylic painters are welcome. This workshop will take place Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $125. Space is limited, so call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

June 10 — Acrylic Painting Workshop — West Coast Trees

This will be a fun day of exploring west coast trees. Instructor Susan Schaefer will have you looking for the shapes and patterns, simplifying the lines while exaggerating the flow and curves of the trees. Let loose, paint big and let’s have some fun. Susan’s teaching method is relaxed, with positive and fun interaction, paying close attention to individual needs. This workshop will take place Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $125. All levels welcome. Space is limited, so call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

July 15 — Acrylic Painting Workshop — Sunflowers

What says summer more than warm and brightly coloured sunflowers? They are the perfect subject to paint, offering showy colours, curvy lines and forgiving designs. Be prepared to have some summer fun as instructor Susan Schaefer shows you how to bring your painting to life, one layer at a time. This workshop will take place Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $125. Space is limited, so call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

GIANT BOOK SALE

The Community Arts Council will be holding their annual book sale fundraiser at the Alberni Athletic Hall on May 12 and 13. We have LOTS of books this year to sell and are still looking for more donations—especially puzzles.

Please drop off all your gently used books and puzzles at the Grove Art Gallery, located at the Harbour Quay. The drop box is located at the front door. We are very grateful for all your books, but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geo-graphic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“CLIMATE CHANGE” ART EXHIBIT

Thought-provoking, happy, sad, beautiful, truth, fiction, emotional, tangible. These are just a few words that describe this amazing and very important topic, through the eyes of artists.

The new “Climate Change” exhibit at the Grove Art Gallery features 24 local artists and 45 submissions on display. An anonymous donation of $500 means there will be a “People’s Choice” prize up for grabs, so come check out these talented artists and pick you favourite.

This exhibit runs until May 26 at the Grove Art Gallery (#7-5440 Argyle Street, Harbour Quay).

SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

The Community Arts Council is looking for interested artisans and musicians to set up at this year’s Solstice Arts Festival, taking place on Saturday, June 17. This year, the Harbour Quay will be closed to traffic for the Solstice Arts Festival so we can celebrate the arts, music and community. If you are interested, please register at the Grove Art Gallery: call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com. Artisan display registration fee is $30.

CELEBRATING SONG

A pair of local choirs will be hosting their spring shows this month.

The Barkley Sounds Community Choir presents its “Spring Melody” concert on Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. at the Alberni Valley United Church. Under the direction of Michael Villette, and with special guests, the choir is celebrating 20 years of singing. Come join us and be happily entertained with music from Abba, Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Beach Boys. Tickets are available at the Grove Art Gallery, the Echo Centre and from members. Adults pay $15 and children under 12 pay $5.

Timbre! Choir will celebrate 50 years of singing with “Something to Sing About!” on Sunday, April 30 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre. The choir will be joined by Danielle Marcinek, Ken Lister and Dave Auld as we celebrate this significant milestone in our history. Tickets are available through The Grove Art Gallery, from choir members, at the Echo Centre, at Finishing Touches, at Salmonberry’s or online at Timbre2023.eventbrite.ca. Adults and seniors pay $25 and children and students (under 18) pay $5.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Harbour Quay. #7-5440 Argyle St. and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email – admincac@shawcable.com. The Grove Art Gallery is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Closed Sundays and Mondays.

Artart exhibitPort Alberni