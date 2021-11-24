ARTS AROUND: Artist fell in love with rich tapestry of Alberni Valley colours

An oil painting of a Spanish flamenco dancer captures artist Sue Thomas’s love of colour. Thomas is a board member with the Alberni Valley’s community arts council as well as a multi-media artist. (PHOTO COURTESY ROLLIN ART CENTRE)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Artist Sue Thomas is not only prolific with her medium of choice, but she also volunteers as a board member with the Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley and with Art Rave. Thomas is our artist of the week in a new “Arts Around” feature.

In 2004, Thomas was inspired to try oil painting after briefly dabbling in watercolour and acrylic. She loved the medium’s blending capability, the expanse of colours, and its own visual language. Coerced by the rich tapestry of the Alberni Valley, she relocated here in 2015 and has since connected with DRAW Gallery’s Life Drawing, Paint-Out days, the Wednesday Painters Group and the local art scene.

Thomas’s work is always evolving. Her goal is to paint looser and have many canvases on the go at the same time. Gravitating to a style somewhere between Realism, Impressionism and their various combinations, Thomas’s current inspirations are the non-traditional use of colour, the use of light and shadow, as well as diminishing light (fade to black) to isolate and emphasize. As well as two-dimensional painting, Sue also makes pottery.

CHRISTMAS AT the ROLLIN

Don’t miss this year’s display of hundreds of items at Mistletoe Market. The market is as much an exhibit of Alberni Valley artisans as it is a fundraising market for the Rollin Art Centre. Many one-of-a-kind pieces will be on display and for sale.

This is a holiday favorite, and one you won’t want to miss. New items will be added weekly. Mistletoe Market, at the Rollin Art Centre, runs until Dec. 23. The gallery will be open until 8 p.m. on Fridays in December (Dec. 3, 10 and 17).

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION

If you hold a current arts council membership, join us Friday, Dec. 3 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Rollin Art Centre for our Membership Appreciation Days. Members will receive a special discounted price at the Mistletoe Market on those days. This is also a great time to renew your membership for 2022.

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Alberni Valley Museum will host its second juried art show open to all Vancouver Island, Gulf Island and Sunshine Coast artists. Emergence: New Works, New Beginnings will run from May 5 to Sept. 3, 2022 in the AV Museum gallery.

For details see AV Museum Art Show 2022 Facebook page or e-mail avmuseumshow2022@gmail.com to request an application.

CHAR’S LANDING

Chris Ronald with John Ellis will perform at Char’s Landing in house and on YouTube Friday, Nov 26 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Char’s adheres closely to the COVID-19 prevention directives of the day. Plexiglass in place. Masks and vaccine passports required.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. E-mail: communityarts@shaw.ca. The gallery is located at 3061 Eighth Avenue (the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street) and is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Closed Sundays and Mondays. Wheelchair accessible, admission is by donation.

Sue Thomas is a multi-talented artist who is attracted to the rich tapestry of the Alberni Valley. (PHOTO COURTESY ROLLIN ART CENTRE)