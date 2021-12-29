ARTS AROUND: Artist inspired by landscape of Alberni Valley

Port Alberni artist Jillian Mayne captures the mood and emotion in a woman’s face in this acrylic painting. Title unknown. (PHOTO COURTESY JILLIAN MAYNE)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

A retired graphic artist with a love of the Alberni Valley and an eye for detail is the latest in the Alberni Valley Community Arts Council’s “meet the artist” series.

Jillian Mayne moved to the Alberni Valley in 2005 from Vancouver following her husband’s retirement. Her journey in the art world began many years previously, in Ontario and brought her gradually to Vancouver Island. After studying commercial art at Sheridan School of Design, a chance meeting led to her creating large copper murals for hotels and other commercial building applications. Once her children were born she balanced life with illustration fibre art, selling handmade creation in craft stores and markets.

She studied Visual Communication at Grant McEwan University in Edmonton. She eventually put her graphic design training and past experience with CBC TV Edmonton to use, working at Houle Printing and the now-defunct AV Times newspaper for a number of years. Now retired, she focuses on her artwork.

The landscape surrounding the valley inspires much of Mayne’s work. She uses primarily acrylic painting but has experimented with watercolour and mixed media. She also draws regularly: Life Drawing has been an interest of hers for more than 50 years.

Mayne remembers her first sale of a piece of artwork, and says that led to her decision to focus on painting. She had work entered in an exhibit showcasing emerging artists at North Vancouver’s Seymour Gallery, and a patron made that historic first purchase.

Mayne was involved in the arts council’s “Art in the Schools” initiative when it was active. She also served as chair of the Art Rave Society of Alberni and worked on Rave On the Arts, a Shaw TV documentary series.

Most recently, Mayne’s work was included in Women’s Work, an exhibit at the Rollin Gallery in summer 2021.

ROLLIN CLOSURE

The Rollin Art Centre is closed for its annual winter break and will reopen with a new exhibit featuring the mixed media artwork of Sarah Williams on Tuesday, Feb. 1 during regular operating hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Rollin Art Centre follows provincial health orders and will modify its reopening if necessary.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre. E-mail: communityarts@shawcable.com.

A 30-inch by 40-inch acrylic by Jillian Mayne was inspired by last fall’s Hostas. Mayne is a member of the Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley and part of a joint show last summer entitled Women’s Work. (PHOTO COURTESY JILLIAN MAYNE)