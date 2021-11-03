ARTS AROUND: Artists and crafters invited to join Mistletoe Market

MELISSA MARTIN

The Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni is putting a call out to all local artists and artisans for the annual Mistletoe Market.

This year’s Mistletoe Market will transform the gallery into a Christmas market, where many local artists and artisans will be displaying their one-of-a-kind pieces. This is a holiday favorite, and one you can’t miss. New items will be added weekly, so you will have to come back time after time.

If you are an artist or crafter, there is still time to join us for the market, which opens Tuesday, Nov. 16. This is the perfect opportunity to showcase all your work.

If you would like to sell your pieces, please call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 for more information or drop by to pick up your forms today at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street.

We are asking for items to be dropped off on Saturday, Nov. 6. Mistletoe Market will run until Dec. 23.

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION DAYS

The Community Arts Council will be celebrating you, its members, on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec.4 at our Membership Appreciation Days at the Rollin Art Centre.

If you hold a current arts council membership, please join us at Mistletoe Market (aka the Rollin Art Centre gallery) where you will receive a special discounted price. This is also a great time to renew your memberships for 2022, along with helping to support local artists.

CHRISTMAS IN THE VALLEY

The Alberni Valley Craft Fair Association presents, the 49th annual Christmas craft fair on Friday, Nov. 12, (3-7 p.m.), Saturday, Nov. 13 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 14 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at the Alberni Athletic Hall (3727 Roger Street). There is a free gift basket draw each day.

CHAR’S LANDING

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2:30 p.m. (doors open 1:30) p.m. — Inhouse + Youtube Oliver Swain & Ashley Wey

Saturday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. (doors 6:30 p.m.) — Inhouse + Youtube Peter McMaster

Friday, Nov 26, 7:30 p.m. (doors 6:30 p.m.) — Inhouse + Youtube Chris Ronald w/John Ellis

Char’s Landing adheres closely to the COVID-19 prevention directives of the day. Plexiglass is in place and masks and vaccine passports are required.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

