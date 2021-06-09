A painting by Sue Thomas. Thomas’ artwork will be on display at the Rollin Art Centre this summer. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A painting by Sue Thomas. Thomas’ artwork will be on display at the Rollin Art Centre this summer. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

ARTS AROUND: Artists invited to take part in mural project

Tiles must be completed by July 15

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Want to become part of a national art project?

The Rollin Art Centre is taking part in the Canada Connects National Mural Program. This is an art project where mosaic tiles will be painted by participants across Canada.

Mosaic tile kits are available at the Rollin Art Centre at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street. Kits include a 6” by 6” canvas panel, paints, a small easel, two paint brushes and a participant guide. Buy one for $67, two for $47 each or three for $37 each.

Tiles have to be completed and submitted by July 15.

ART IN THE GARDEN

As COVID-19 has changed the world, the Rollin Art Centre is looking for other ways to help promote local art.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and join us for a day in the Rollin Art Centre gardens to celebrate local artists. Admission is free.

If you are an artist and interested in displaying on this day, please contact the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 for details. The cost to display is $25. Pick a spot in the garden and set up your display. The deadline to register is Friday, June 25. You, the artist, are responsible for all your own tables and necessary displays.

WOMEN’S WORK

The current art exhibit on display at the Rollin Art Centre features a group of five local female artists: Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy, Ann McIvor and Laurie Blakley.

This exciting exhibit showcases individualism. The diversity of the work reflects each woman’s creative process and artistic expression.

CHILDREN’S SUMMER PROGRAMS

Although COVID-19 restrictions are still in effect, the Rollin Art Centre will still be holding children’s summer programming in July and August.

Join us each week with instructors Hannah and Anna to share some creative days of summer. Each week will be a different theme: painting, scrapbooking, dream home makeover, fantasy lands, puppet palooza, painting and drawing portraits.

The workshops are for ages 8-10 and take place Monday to Friday. Space is limited to 10 students, so register now for $90 per week.

New this year is the Artist Grove, a fun, and creative space to explore your art making. The workshops will be held Monday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for ages 11-13. The cost is $25 per workshop.

All activities will be held outdoors. In the case of rain, camps will be held online via Zoom. Boxes will be prepared with all materials and supplies to bring home.

BOOK SALE

The Community Arts Council is excited to be bringing back our annual book sale. However, things will look slightly different this year, as this event will be held outdoors (weather permitting).

The book sale will be held at the old Gill Elementary school parking lot on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, limited numbers of people will be allowed at one time. There will also be directional arrows, sanitizing stations and social distancing. Please follow us on Facebook for more information regarding this fundraiser.

BAGS OF BOOKS

Mystery bags of books are still available at the Rollin Art Centre. Buy one bag for $20 (10 books all in one genre) or buy two bags for only $30. Call the Rollin Art Centre to order your mystery book bag. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time.

Choose from mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each).

DRAW GALLERY

The exhibit “Our Creative Nature” runs at DRAW Gallery until June 25. The on location gallery is open by appointment only, but the online gallery is always open to view and shop. Visit www.drawgallery.com.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

