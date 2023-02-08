ARTS AROUND: Artists sought for new exhibit at The Grove

Guy Langlois’ watercolour depicting an iconic view of Mt. Arrowsmith from Centennial Pier at Harbour Quay is one of several of his paintings included in Alberni Valley Landmarks, a new exhibit at The Grove Gallery. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Would you like to win $500? Well, here’s your chance!

The Grove Art Gallery has a new spring art exhibit coming up in March with the theme “Climate Change,” and we are calling on all artists to submit up to three pieces for a chance to win the “People’s Choice” prize money of $500.

This art exhibit is open to all artists, in any medium. Show us what you feel when you think of climate change—an important topic, and a great way to stylize a piece of art to replicate what’s happening in our world today.

The exhibit begins March 29 and runs until May 26. Application forms are available at the Grove Art Gallery (#7-5440 Argyle Street, Harbour Quay). Artists are allowed to submit up to three pieces, with a $10 fee per submission.

ALBERNI VALLEY LANDMARKS

Check out the current art exhibit on display at the Grove Art Gallery, titled Alberni Valley Landmarks. This exhibit features 32 pieces by 16 artists, including Stephen Mann, Courtney Anderson, Cheryl Frehilich, Cynthia Bonesky, Rose Morrison, Ilya Treleaven, Phyllis Davenport, Kate McKinley, Joan Ackerman, Miroslava Gojdova, Guy Langlois, Shelley Penner, Susie Quinn, Faye Hoffman, Jim Sears and Judith Rackham.

The Arrowsmith Rotary Club is sponsoring a “People’s Choice” award of $500 and an opportunity to have the chosen image featured on a puzzle. So pick your favorite piece and have the artists transport you to your favorite Port Alberni landmark. The exhibit runs until March 24.

SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

Mark your calendars for this year’s Solstice Arts Festival. The Community Arts Council is looking for interested artisans to set up and display their work at this year’s event, which will take place Saturday, June 17 at Harbour Quay.

Harbour Quay will be closed to all vehicle traffic on this day, to make the quay a safe place to wander and an amazing spot to celebrate the arts, music and community.

More details will be coming, but if you are interested in taking part in this year’s event drop by the Grove Art Gallery to pre-register. The registration fee is $30.

ART WORKSHOP WITH JIM SEARS

Learn about sketch book/journal development in an upcoming workshop with Jim Sears. Sears will provide an interactive exploration of creating and using a sketch book as a travel journal. Explore ideas and experiences of using sketchbooks including various mediums and techniques, as a travel journal.

This workshop offers an introduction to fitting writing into your sketches, use of ink and wash, colour pencils, felt pens, etc. Bring samples of your sketchbooks and if time permits, we can create a sketch from materials/pictures you bring. This workshop takes place Saturday, March 4 from 12:30–3 p.m. Cost is $55. Space is limited.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at The Grove Art Gallery, No. 7-5440 Argyle St. (former aquarium site). Call 250-724-3412. E-mail: admincac@shawcable.com.

Alberni ValleyArts and EntertainmentClimate changePort Alberni