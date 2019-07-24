ARTS AROUND: Back Porch Banjo plays Teas on the Terrace at Rollin Art Centre

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre’s first Sunday tea of the summer happens July 28 with Back Porch Banjo, a traditional working bluegrass band whose members delight in singing and playing together and loves to sing harmony. This new added tea will feature our “High Tea”: two sweets and two savories served on a tiered platter.

These teas are a wonderful way to spend the afternoon but are also a main fundraiser for us. So please, buy your tickets today, to help with much needed funds that help off-set the costs of future programs, and maintenance for the grounds and gardens at the Rollin Art Centre. Check out or face book page for a complete list of musicals guests for the summer. Tickets are only $20 for this “High Tea”.

NEXT TEA FEATURES DOUG GRETSINGER

The next Thursday tea at the Rollin Art Centre is our “Low Tea” featuring a delicious slice of strawberry shortcake dipped in chocolate. Join us on our outside terrace, under the canopy of trees and listen to an afternoon of music by Doug Gretsinger. Please buy your tickets in advance, by calling 205-724-3412 or stop by the Rollin Art Centre today! Seating is limited. Tickets for “Low Tea” are $15.

SCULPTING BASKETS

The last summer workshop with Amy Dugas, will be Aug.10. Create your own unique woven sculpture, explore different woven shapes, alongside the traditional basket. The focus will be on developing your weaving techniques around our varied materials to create beautiful, organic woven sculptures. This class is designed for those who have been introduced to the medium and tools and seeking continued learning and practicing. Skill development will be the focus. These classes are ideal to be taken repeatedly for continued practice. Call 250-724-3412 to register today!

Aug. 10, 11-3 pm – wicker sculptural item $110 $12 materials

KIDS’ ART CAMPS

There’s still room to register your children for our summer art programs for children aged 5-12. We offer TWO very exciting programs for children ART programs during the months of July & August. Something different each week. What a great way to have fun while learning new techniques and making new friends! For more information stop by the Rollin Art Centre of call 250-724-3412 $50 per 3-day camps.

KIDS’ WRITING CAMPS

The Rollin Art Centre is offering some creative writing workshops for kids this summer. Novelty Creative Writing Programs for Youth – ages 10-15. Call the Rollin Art Centre for more info on dates and themes for each week. Drop in: $15.00 per session, $75.00 for all sessions (6) (13-14-15 yrs. 1-3:30 pm) per writer. July 12th, 19th, 26th, Aug 2nd, 16th & 23rd

Art of Stories Workshops: $50 per 3-day session Aug. 6, 7 & 9th

AV PHOTO CLUB IN FOCUS

Rollin Art Centre’s current art exhibit features the AV Photography Club, with Bonnie Brandner, Ron Brandner, Courtney Neasgaard, Carl Sexsmith, Carole Barnett, Erica Watson and Pauline Hannaford. This amazing showcase of photographs is titled, “Perspectives in Photography”. From spectacular birds, to mountain views, this collection is breathtaking. Exhibit will run until Aug. 23.

CLEAN-OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

This event presents a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 pm at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods, sewing room items. Such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors ands bobs. Rent a table for $20, space is very limited so call today to register, 250-724-3412.

FELTING WITH LAURIE

Saltspring Island artist Laurie Steffler presents a pair of felting workshops in Port Alberni in September. Nuno Silk Chiffon Scarf Felting Workshop – Create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible.

Sept 26, 9-5 pm, Cost $150 plus $35 supplies

Jazzy felt bag, bowl or sculptural felt hat –Learn how to create a unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style.

Sept 27, 9-4 pm. Cost $150 plus $35 materials. Register at 250-724-3412.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thu, Jul 25, 7 pm, AV Words on Fire! –Featuring: John Pippus

Thu, Aug 8, 7:30 pm, Amy Bishop from CTV’s The Launch to Char’s Landing

Thu, Aug 15, 7:30 pm, Australia’s Daniel Champagne

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca. The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Closed Sundays and Mondays. Wheelchair accessible, admission is by donation.