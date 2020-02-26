ARTS AROUND: Beauty of Africa on display in Port Alberni

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

In the current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, beautiful photographs capture wildlife and life in Africa, alongside fibre art creations of the same image.

This exhibit illustrates what you can do combining fibre art and photography. “Three, Two, One – CREATE” features the talents of fibre artists Krista Zeghers and Coreen Zerr along with photographer Don Zeghers. It runs until March 7.

CELTIC CHAOS PERFORMS

Celtic Chaos brings a brand new show titled “For the Highlander” to the Capitol Theatre on Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. Help support art in the community by joining us for a lively and entertaining afternoon of Celtic song, poetry and storytelling. Tickets are $25 each and are only available at the Rollin Art Centre. Seating is limited.

CALL TO ALL ARTISTS

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups to exhibit their work in our Fine Arts Gallery during the 2021 calendar year.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website. The deadline is April 30, 2020. The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

The Community Arts Council is looking for all interested artists to be included in this year’s Solstice Arts Festival and Days with the Arts at Rollin Art Centre. Table rentals are now only $50 for the two days (Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21). For more details, contact the Rollin Art Centre or drop by today to register: 250-724-3412.

VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR NEEDED

The Community Arts Council is looking for a volunteer coordinator who can help manage and recruit volunteers. The Arts Council is a not-for-profit organization that relies on a strong volunteer base. If you are interested in this role, or another volunteer role, please stop by the Rollin Art Centre and speak to Melissa.

BOOK DONATIONS NOW ACCEPTED

The Community Arts Council is now accepting all gently used books for our annual Giant Book Sale on May 8 and 9. This year’s event will take place at a new venue: the Athletic Hall. More room to spread out means more room for books. Drop off all your book donations at the Rollin Art Centre, Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SEEKING ARTISTS AND WORKSHOPS

The Arts Council is seeking individual artists who are interested in teaching workshops throughout the year. If you are an artist who is willing to teach some of your art techniques, please contact Melissa at the Rollin Art Centre or email your ideas today: admincac@shawcable.com.

RENEW YOUR MEMBERSHIPS

Just a reminder to all current Community Arts Council members—and everyone who would like support the Community Arts Council—that all memberships can now be renewed. The cost is only $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $22 for a family. An artist membership is also available for $25 annually (call for more details).

With your membership, receive 10 percent off everything in the giftshop and gallery (excluding tickets) and receive 10 percent off all art supplies at Iron Oxide in Nanaimo.

Help support the Community Arts Council today so we can help support local artists tomorrow.

WINTER FILM FEST

Tickets for the Winter Film Fest Series are on sale now at the museum. All films are shown on Sundays at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. The next films in the series are Hope Gap (March 29) and Sometimes Always Never (April 19).

VICTORIA POLICE CHOIR

The Port Alberni chapter of the Canadian Council of the Blind presents the Greater Victoria Police Chorus in concert at the ADSS Theatre on Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at the Rollin Art Centre (general seating).

CALL TO ARTISTS

Reflect, Consider, Study, Contemplate. The second biennial Vancouver Island Artist Juried Art Show takes place at the Alberni Valley Museum from June 26 to Sept. 12. The submission deadline is April 17. Primary indications of interest or questions can be sent to reflectshow2020@gmail.com. Attn: Robert Gunn or Chris Doman.

CHAR’S LANDING

Friday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m., DANCE to Doctor Bones Project – Gospel Infused Blues Fusion

Friday, Mar. 6, 7:30 p.m., An Evening with Don Alder – Guitar Virtuoso

Saturday, Mar. 7, 7:30 p.m., Diana Braithwaite & Chris Whiteley – Blues & Jazz

Saturday, Mar. 14, 8 p.m., DANCE party with David Gogo

Friday, Mar. 20, 7:30 p.m., The Monik Nordine Quartet Plays The Great Canadian Songbook

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

The latest exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features photographs and fabric art. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)