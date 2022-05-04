ARTS AROUND: Book sale fundraiser returns this weekend

The Community Arts Council held its annual book sale at the former Gill Elementary School grounds on Beaver Creek Road in 2021. This year, the book sale will return to the Athletic Hall. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Our annual book sale is back!

After two years, the Community Arts Council is finally holding their annual fundraiser at the Athletic Hall. The book sale will be open May 6 (6-8 p.m.) and 7 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.). We have lots of books this year to sell and are still looking for more donations. Please join us for this great event and help support the arts in our community.

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a unique spring-inspired art exhibit from May 25 to June 18, 2022. We are inviting all local artists to submit up to three pieces (size depending) that depicts your rendition of spring. All mediums are welcome.

The exhibit will reflect the gentle changes of the season and create a unique mood and feeling associated with this season, based on your interpersonal reflections.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre. The fee is $10 per submission. Deadline is May 14.

CELEBRATE CHILDREN

What a great way to celebrate children—through their art.

“Moments in Time” is the title of the current creative art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, looking through the world through our children’s eyes. This exhibit is a Collaboration of children’s art, from the Early Childhood Educators of B.C. Port Alberni branch.

Help us celebrate children at the Rollin Art Centre, as May is Child Care Month. Bid on your favorite creatively-painted chair or stool. This exhibit runs until May 20.

WATERCOLOUR WORKSHOP

On June 1 and 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., artist Ionne McCauley will teach the basics of colour theory and pigments through a watercolour workshop.

McCauley is an accomplished artist, quilter, and author currently living in Qualicum Beach. She has taught colour workshops for more than 25 years.

In this workshop, you will learn about value, hue, tone, shade and saturation. Explore the learnable magic of watercolour paints, how to achieve glowing colours and how to choose (and use) pigments for exciting colour combinations.

The workshop will take place at the Rollin Art Centre (outside terrace). The workshop fee is $150 and supply fee (to be paid to the instructor) is $20. Register at the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412. Numbers are limited.

ACRYLIC WORKSHOP

Artist Susan Schaefer will host an acrylic workshop on Saturday, July 16 to show how landscapes become easy and fun when you break them down into simple shapes. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Schaefer will guide you through this, discussing what makes a good composition while simplifying your landscape.

Schaefer has been a professional artist for the past 20 years and has taken workshops from some of Canada’s finest artists. She has a fun and relaxed way of teaching, working with students at their individual level and ensuring a good learning experience for all.

This workshop will take place at the Rollin Art Centre (outside terrace). The workshop fee is $115 (plus GST). A supply list is available. Register at the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412.

