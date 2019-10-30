ARTS AROUND: Bring colour to your life with art council fundraiser

Bring colour and energy to the dreary days of November. This is your last chance to help raise much-needed funds for the Rollin Art Centre gardens and grounds by purchasing your ticket to Aché Brasil on Sunday, Nov. 3 at the ADSS Theatre.
Aché Brasil is a high energy dance troop with an explosion of colour, energy and music that represents the culture, traditions, beliefs, music and movement of the people of Brazil. The show will be equal parts music, dance and spectacle.
Tickets are on sale only at the Rollin Art Centre: Adults $25, Seniors and Students $20, Children (12 and under) $10.
NEXT ART EXHIBIT
The next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre is titled “Coastal Crush.” Local artist Michelle Frost will be displaying her collection of fluid painting, recycled glass and art panels.
This exhibit runs from Nov. 5 – 26. Join us in the gallery on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet Michelle.
MISTLETOE MARKET
The Rollin Art Centre is looking for all artisans and crafters to take part in this year’s Mistletoe Market at the Rollin Art Centre. If you are interested, stop by the Rollin Art Centre and pick up your form today. All you need is a current CAC membership to take part.
The deadline for submissions is the last week in November. Mistletoe Market is open the entire month of December and is a great way to showcase your one-of-a-kind works. The Rollin Art Centre is located at 3061 Eighth Avenue or call for more info: 250-724-342.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.