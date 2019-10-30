ARTS AROUND: Bring colour to your life with art council fundraiser

Rollin Art Centre is looking for artisans and crafters to take part in this year’s Mistletoe Market

Aché Brasil is a high energy dance troop that will be in Port Alberni on Nov. 3. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Bring colour and energy to the dreary days of November. This is your last chance to help raise much-needed funds for the Rollin Art Centre gardens and grounds by purchasing your ticket to Aché Brasil on Sunday, Nov. 3 at the ADSS Theatre.

Aché Brasil is a high energy dance troop with an explosion of colour, energy and music that represents the culture, traditions, beliefs, music and movement of the people of Brazil. The show will be equal parts music, dance and spectacle.

Tickets are on sale only at the Rollin Art Centre: Adults $25, Seniors and Students $20, Children (12 and under) $10.

NEXT ART EXHIBIT

The next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre is titled “Coastal Crush.” Local artist Michelle Frost will be displaying her collection of fluid painting, recycled glass and art panels.

This exhibit runs from Nov. 5 – 26. Join us in the gallery on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet Michelle.

SATURDAYS ARE KRAFT DAYS

If you are between the ages of seven and 13 and you love glitter glue, googly eyes and all the wacky ways you can use pipe cleaners, then drop by the Rollin Art Centre for a fun craft every Saturday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. You will be creating some fun memories and souvenirs in theme with the season. No registration required—just come on by. The cost is $15.

MISTLETOE MARKET

The Rollin Art Centre is looking for all artisans and crafters to take part in this year’s Mistletoe Market at the Rollin Art Centre. If you are interested, stop by the Rollin Art Centre and pick up your form today. All you need is a current CAC membership to take part.

The deadline for submissions is the last week in November. Mistletoe Market is open the entire month of December and is a great way to showcase your one-of-a-kind works. The Rollin Art Centre is located at 3061 Eighth Avenue or call for more info: 250-724-342.

BOOK DONATIONS NOW ACCEPTED

The Community Arts Council is now accepting all gently used books for our giant book sale in May. Usually we don’t take them until February, so if you’re cleaning out your reading materials, now is a great time to make room for new ones by donating all those books to the Rollin Art Centre. Books can be dropped off Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire ! — Spoken Word Open Mic featuring Jackie Swann

Friday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., Merry McKentys Barn Dance CONTRA

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., Naomi Kavka w/Keith Rodger + Richard Garvey

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.