ARTS AROUND: Celebrate art in the garden

As COVID-19 has changed the world, the Rollin Art Centre is looking for other ways to help promote local art.

The Community Arts Council is planning to host a day of Art in the Garden at the Rollin Art Centre (at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street). Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Join us for the day, wander the gardens and help celebrate local artists. Admission is free.

If you are an artist interested in displaying in the garden, please contact the Rollin Art Centre for details at 250-724-3412. The cost to display is $25. The deadline to register is Friday, June 25. Spots are first come first served. Artists are responsible for their own tables and displays.

MURAL PROGRAM

The Rollin Art Centre is participating in a national art project.

Kits for this program can be purchased at the Rollin Art Centre. Kits include a 6” by 6” canvas panel, paints, small easel, two paint brushes and a participant guide. Finished painted tiles must be submitted by July 15.

CHILDREN’S SUMMER PROGRAMMING

Although restrictions are still in effect, the Rollin Art Centre will still be holding our children’s summer programming in July and August. Join us each week with instructors Hannah and Anna to share some creative days of summer. Each week will be a different theme.

New this year is the Artist Grove, a fun, and creative space to explore your art making for ages 11-13.

All activities will be held outdoors. In case of rain, camps will be held online via Zoom. Boxes will be prepared with all materials and supplies to bring home.

Register today at the Rollin Art Centre or call 250-724-3412.

BOOK SALE

The Community Arts Council is bringing back the Annual Giant Book Sale, although it will look slightly different this year. The event will be held outdoors (weather permitting) at the old Gill Elementary School parking lot on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, limited numbers of people will be allowed at one time. There will also be directional arrows, sanitizing stations and social distancing.

Please follow us on Facebook for more information.

WOMEN’S WORK

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre is titled “Women’s Work” and features a group of five local female artists: Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy, Ann McIvor and Laurie Blakley.

This exciting exhibit showcases individualism. The diversity of the work reflects each woman’s unique creative process and artistic expression.

BAGS OF BOOKS

Mystery Book Bags are still available at the Rollin Art Centre.

Buy one bag for $20 (10 books all in one genre) or buy two bags for only $30. Call the Rollin Art Centre to order your mystery book bag.

DRAW GALLERY

The exhibit “Our Creative Nature” runs at DRAW Gallery until June 25. The gallery is only open to visitors by appointment, but the online gallery is always open to view and shop. Visit www.drawgallery.com.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

