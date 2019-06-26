ARTS AROUND: Children’s summer art camps offered in Port Alberni

The Rollin Art Centre will be offering children’s art programs this summer. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Looking for something creative and fun for the children this summer? Get a jump start on your summer plans with two very exciting programs for children and youth at the Rollin Art Centre.

In My Dreams art camps run Monday-Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages 7-9 and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for ages 10-12, beginning July 8th.

Art Exploration is July 2, 3 and 5 and Aug. 6, 7 and 9 for ages 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. We lowered the age this summer to offer more children the opportunity to explore art.

What a great way to have fun while learning new techniques and making new friends! Call 250-724-3412 to register. Cost is $50 per camp.

CRUISE SHIP

It’s almost time for the last cruise ship of the season!

If you would like to take part as a street vendor at the Harbour Quay on Saturday, July 6, room is still available for local crafters and vendors. If you are interested in having a display during this day, please contact Melissa at the Rollin Art Centre for more details: 250-724-3412 or email admincac@shawcable.com, subject line – CRUISESHIP.

LAST WEEK

It’s the last week to stop by the Rollin Art Centre gallery to check out Derek Seddon’s collection of watercolours and oils titled “Landscapes, Near and Far.”

This exhibit is both tranquil and serene with beautiful landscapes capturing the moment, particularly his breathtaking skies. It runs until June 28.

NEXT SUMMER WORKSHOP

Amy Dugas will be traveling down from Campbell River to teach her second of three workshops, creating a wicker weaved birdhouse, on Saturday, July 13 from 12-3 p.m. The cost is $95 plus materials. Call 250-724-3412 to register today. Seating is limited.

FIRST TEA ON THE TERRACE

Tea on the Terrace runs every Thursday in July and August, with the addition this year of two Sundays!

Join us on the terrace under the canopy of the trees, sipping tea, listening to local musicians and sampling a selection of scrumptious snacks or decadent strawberry shortcake. Chose our high tea (served on a two-tiered pate) or low tea (serving strawberry shortcake), but guaranteed you will enjoy both. Tickets are $20 for high teas and $15 for low teas.

The first performance is a low tea on Thursday, July 4, featuring Quin Etheridge-Pedder – a singer who performs everything from traditional fiddle to new contemporary.

CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

Clean Out Your Sewing Room is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors ands bobs. Rent a table for $20. Space is very limited, so call today to register: 250-724-3412.

FELTING WORKSHOPS

You will enjoy these two felting workshops with Saltspring Island artist Laurie Steffler. Register today at 250-724-3412.

Nuno Silk Chiffon Scarf Felting Workshop – Create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. Sept 26, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., cost is $150 plus $35 supplies.

Jazzy Felt Bag, Bowl or Sculptural Felt Hat –Learn how to create a resist for your own unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style. Sept 27, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cost is $150 plus $35 materials.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Wednesday, Jun 26, 7:30 p.m. Musical guest at TED Talk’s – James Gray

Thursday, June 27, 7 p.m. AV Words on Fire! – Spoken Word Open Mic Featuring: Robbie Van

Saturday, Jun 29, 7:30 p.m. Music, My Sanctuary: Fundraiser with Aspen Switzer

Sunday, Jun 30, 7:30 p.m. The Real Sarahs – Folk Rock Harmony Weavers

Tuesday, Jul 2, 7:30 p.m. Tyler Bartfai with Austin Parise.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.