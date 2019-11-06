“Coastal Crush” is the title of the current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, featuring local artist Michelle Frost. SUBMITTED PHOTO

ARTS AROUND: Coastal Crush comes to Port Alberni art gallery

See Michelle Frost’s collection of fluid painting, recycled glass and art panels

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

“Coastal Crush” is the title of the current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, featuring local artist Michelle Frost.

This exhibit features Michelle’s collection of fluid painting, recycled glass and art panels and runs until Nov. 26. Join us in the gallery this Saturday, Nov. 9 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet Michelle.

SATURDAYS ARE KRAFT DAYS

If you are between the ages of seven and 13 and you love glitter glue, googly eyes and all the wacky ways you can use pipe cleaners, then drop by the Rollin Art Centre for a fun craft every Saturday afternoon from 1-3 p.m., where you will be creating some fun memories and souvenirs in theme with the season.

No registration required—just come on by. The cost is $15. Every Saturday 1-3 p.m.

MISTLETOE MARKET

Calling all artists and local crafters! The Rollin Art Centre’s annual Christmas Market is just around the corner.

This invitation is open to all local artisans and crafters to be included in this month-long celebration of the holidays. If you are interested, stop by the Rollin Art Centre and pick up your form today. All you need is a current Community Arts Council membership to take part.

Deadline for submissions is the last week in November. Mistletoe Market is open the entire month of December and is a great way to showcase your one-of-a-kind works. The Rollin Art Centre is located at 3061 Eighth Ave. Call for more info: 250-724-342.

DONATE YOUR BOOKS

The Community Arts Council is now accepting all gently used books for our giant book sale in May. Usually we don’t take them until February. If you’re cleaning out your reading materials, now is a great time to make room for new ones by donating all those books to the Rollin Art Centre. Books can be dropped off Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

MERRY CHRISTMAS DARLING

Timbre! Choir presents its 47th Annual Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre. Under the direction of Rosemary Lindsay and accompanied by Danielle Marcinek, the choir would like you to join them for a wonderful afternoon of Christmas music, old and new. Tickets are on sale now at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s, from Choir Members or at the door. Adults and seniors pay $20 and children and students under 18 pay $5.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Saturday, Nov 9, 7:30 p.m., The Wardens – Music from the Mountains

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2:30 p.m., Ken Lavigne sings his favourite songs

Thursday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., Jolie Blue – Canadian Old Time Country

Tickets are available at Char’s landing or the Rollin Art Centre (Cash ONLY).

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

ARTS AROUND: Coastal Crush comes to Port Alberni art gallery

