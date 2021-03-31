Jim Sears depicts the lighthouse at Peggy’s Cove, Nova Scotia in an original pen and ink drawing with a watercolour wash. See more of Sears’ work in ‘Coastal Influences’ at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Jim Sears depicts the lighthouse at Peggy’s Cove, Nova Scotia in an original pen and ink drawing with a watercolour wash. See more of Sears’ work in ‘Coastal Influences’ at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

ARTS AROUND: Coastal influences on display at Rollin Art Centre

Special on mystery bags of books

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features Alberni Valley artist Jim Sears. This is Jim’s first art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, titled Coastal Influences.

“I have been interested in art for much of my life, with courses in painting and drawing as a teenager,” Sears said. “That interest has continued through my adult years as well.”

Jim has participated in many workshops over the years, most of which involved watercolour painting. Jim’s medium of choice is pen and ink, with a watercolour wash.

“My career in the forest industry and my interest in the outdoors and the wildness we see around are what inspire my art,” says Jim, who is the chairperson for Alberni Valley Community Forest.

This exhibit captures images from the West Coast Trail, Maritimes, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. The pieces included in the exhibit were influenced by two trips he took with his sons last year: one, a hiking trip on the West Coast Trail, and the other a trip to Nova Scotia and PEI.

“I have tried to capture the experience of both coasts in my paintings in this exhibit.”

Jim’s exhibit opens April 1 and runs until April 30. The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Face masks must be worn.

DEADLINE TO APPLY

Calling all artists out there! Here is your opportunity to showcase your artwork at the Rollin Art Centre in 2022.

We are accepting applications from all visual artists and/or artist groups to exhibit their work in our Fine Arts Gallery during the 2022 calendar year. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or you can download an application at www.alberniarts.com. The deadline to apply is April 30, 2021.

BOOK DONATIONS

At this time, the Rollin Art Centre will not be accepting any more book donations. Thank you for your continued support.

BAGS OF BOOKS

As Easter is just around the corner, the Community Arts Council has decided to offer a special on our Mystery Book Bags.

Buy one bag for $20 (which includes 10 books in the same genre) or buy two bags for only $30.

Call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 to order your mystery book bag. Choose from mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each).

By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time. A big thank you to Buy-Low Foods for their generous donation of the brown paper bags for our books.

CHAR’S LANDING

Electric Mermaid: Live Reads from Char’s Landing happens the third Friday of each month on Zoom via a link from www.charslanding.com. In addition to two national feature readers, there is a curated open mic, with spots of up to five minutes in length. Poetry, fiction and non-fiction readers are welcome. Writers interested in reading their work can email electricmermaidreads@gmail.com.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Arts and culturePort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CBC needs more ‘great Canadian storytelling’ after loss of hit TV shows, say experts

Just Posted

Jim Sears depicts the lighthouse at Peggy’s Cove, Nova Scotia in an original pen and ink drawing with a watercolour wash. See more of Sears’ work in ‘Coastal Influences’ at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Coastal influences on display at Rollin Art Centre

Special on mystery bags of books

A view of the West Coast Trail near Nitinat Lake. (David Enstrom - Wikipedia Commons)
West Coast Trail to re-open to visitors in June 2021

Trail has been closed to due COVID-19

Bev Frolic of Port Alberni has lived a life of volunteerism in a number of different community organizations. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Port Alberni’s Bev Frolic lives a life of volunteerism

From Cancer Society to COVID-19 vaccines, Frolic finds volunteering a rewarding experience

Vancouver Island’s missing men featured in the Gone Boys podcast. Left to right: Ian Henry, Brandon Cairney, Desmond Peter, Kelly McLeod, Daniel MacDonnell. (Courtesy of Laura Palmer)
True crime podcast explores connection between five missing Vancouver Island men

Gone Boys is the second season of Island Crime

Deb Roberts receives her long service award from area director Lance Stephenson for 20 years of service with BC Emergency Health Services. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni paramedics honoured for service

BCEHS celebrates staff members’ combined 80 years of experience

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

A helicopter had to be used to airlift an injured hiker off Sugarloaf Mountain in Sooke Regional Park Tuesday evening. The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Injured hiker airlifted off Sugarloaf Mountain in Sooke Regional Park

Man taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

(File photo)
RCMP apprehend machete-wielding man after tense showdown in Parksville

Man slashed and stabbed at hood of police vehicle

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

B.C.’s fishing, hunting and ecotourism operations are mainly on Crown land, and have been shut down or struggling due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. NDP quietly ‘forgives’ Crown land rent after hikes of up to 300%

Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19

Shari O’Neill thinks mailing rebate cheques for less than $5 is wasteful and will amount to “stale cheques,” a loss of savings for ICBC customers. (Twitter/Shari O’Neill)
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque

Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An escort is silhouetted against a window as she poses at a downtown Vancouver apartment, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups says the Criminal Code violate sex workers’ constitutional rights to security, personal autonomy, life, liberty, free expression, free association, and equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Criminal laws violate charter rights of sex workers, advocates say in court challenge

Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform say provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights

Ski village at Big White Ski Resort. (Contributed)
Big White mulls lease termination after large party at restaurant despite COVID-19 rules

The ski resort has fired two of its staff members

Most Read