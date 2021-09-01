ARTS AROUND: Colourful art from Denman Island’s Katerina Meglic comes to Port Alberni gallery

MELISSA MARTIN

Please note: The Rollin Art Centre and Gardens is closed for annual summer maintenance closure and will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 11 am. We look forward to seeing you then.

“Sweet Being” with Denman Island artist, Katerina Meglic, debuts Sept. 7 at the Rollin gallery and concludes Oct. 2.

Meglic’s compositions are richly surfaced, typically involving thick layers of oil over acrylic underpaintings, sometimes embellished with gold leaf, alcohol-based ink, or oil pastel. Impressionist and expressionist influences are apparent in her rendering of the figure,.

SECOND WORKSHOP ADDED

After an overwhelming response, we have added a second date, Thurs. Oct. 21, for the pen and ink and watercolour wash workshop. The Oct. 7 class is full. Artist Jim Sears will teach you the basics with using pen and ink with a watercolour wash. This workshop will be held at the Rollin Art Centre, Oct. 21 from 6:30-8:30 pm.

Call 250-724-3412 for more information and to register, and for your supply list. Space is limited.

DEADLINE EXTENDED

We have extended the deadline for artists to apply for a special art exhibit until Sept. 17. Alberni Valley-based artists are invited to submit up to three pieces for the first Community Arts Council (CAC) Invitational exhibit, taking place Oct. 5—30.

This exhibit is specifically themed to showcase what artists have created during the past 18 months of this life-changing pandemic. Visit https://www.alberniarts.com/calltoartists for more information and to complete the application form. The Rollin Art Centre jury committee reserves the rights to the final selection.

TRAVELLING QUILT

Tickets are still available for the Community Arts Council’s quilt and summer basket raffles.

Along with the annual summer basket raffle, which features goodies from local artisans, we are also raffling off an amazing queen-sized quilt. This quilt is very special as it was created by hand by a group of quilters during the last year spent in isolation. The quilt is being showcased at the Rollin Art Centre, for all to see.

Tickets are $2 each or three for $5. Tickets can be purchased by e-transfer, over the phone with Visa or MasterCard or in person at the gallery, Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

GET READY FOR BOOK DONATIONS

The Community Arts Council will be accepting all gently used books beginning Oct. 1, for our annual book sale taking place in May 2022. Drop off donations (newer books only, no encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest books) at the Rollin Art Centre, inside the main door just under the staircase in the big wooden box. As this is one of the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraisers, we appreciate all your donations.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca. The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Closed Sundays and Mondays. Wheelchair accessible, admission is by donation.

Arts and EntertainmentPort Alberni