ARTS AROUND: Colourful art from Denman Island’s Katerina Meglic comes to Port Alberni gallery

Please note: The Rollin Art Centre and Gardens is closed for annual summer maintenance closure and will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 11 am. We look forward to seeing you then.
“Sweet Being” with Denman Island artist, Katerina Meglic, debuts Sept. 7 at the Rollin gallery and concludes Oct. 2.
Meglic’s compositions are richly surfaced, typically involving thick layers of oil over acrylic underpaintings, sometimes embellished with gold leaf, alcohol-based ink, or oil pastel. Impressionist and expressionist influences are apparent in her rendering of the figure,.
SECOND WORKSHOP ADDED
After an overwhelming response, we have added a second date, Thurs. Oct. 21, for the pen and ink and watercolour wash workshop. The Oct. 7 class is full. Artist Jim Sears will teach you the basics with using pen and ink with a watercolour wash. This workshop will be held at the Rollin Art Centre, Oct. 21 from 6:30-8:30 pm.
Call 250-724-3412 for more information and to register, and for your supply list. Space is limited.
DEADLINE EXTENDED
We have extended the deadline for artists to apply for a special art exhibit until Sept. 17. Alberni Valley-based artists are invited to submit up to three pieces for the first Community Arts Council (CAC) Invitational exhibit, taking place Oct. 5—30.
This exhibit is specifically themed to showcase what artists have created during the past 18 months of this life-changing pandemic. Visit https://www.alberniarts.com/calltoartists for more information and to complete the application form. The Rollin Art Centre jury committee reserves the rights to the final selection.
TRAVELLING QUILT
Tickets are still available for the Community Arts Council’s quilt and summer basket raffles.
Along with the annual summer basket raffle, which features goodies from local artisans, we are also raffling off an amazing queen-sized quilt. This quilt is very special as it was created by hand by a group of quilters during the last year spent in isolation. The quilt is being showcased at the Rollin Art Centre, for all to see.