ARTS AROUND: Colourful fundraiser headed to the Alberni Valley

The Community Arts Council is excited to bring a family-friendly fundraiser to the Valley.
Aché Brasil Dance troop is an explosion of colour, energy and music that represents the culture, traditions, beliefs, music and movement of the people of Brazil.
Funds raised will be used for the maintenance of the Rollin Art Centre’s gardens and grounds. Tickets are on sale only at the Rollin Art Centre ($25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, $10 for children 12 and under). The show is Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. at the ADSS Auditorium.
CURRENT EXHIBIT
The Rollin Art Centre’s Current art exhibit features Marie Heath with her collection of fabric art and mixed media titled, “Paper Chase.”
This exhibit runs until Oct. 2 and features the combination of paper, fabric and acrylic paint. Marie creates whimsical figures with bright colours and paper collage. Don’t miss this beautiful exhibit.
STILL ROOM IN WORKSHOPS!
We are so excited to bring to Port Alberni Salt Spring Island artist Laurie Steffler, who will be teaching two wonderful felting workshops. These are two days of great information to help you make a double-sided scarf and a bag, bowl or hat, as well as teach you all the basics to help you create your own felting designs. Register today: 250-724-3412.
Thurs. Sept. 26 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) – Scarf Felting Workshop – Create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. Cost is $150 plus $35 supplies.
Fri. Sept. 27 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) – Jazzy Felt Bag, Bowl or Sculptural Felt Hat –Learn how to create a resist for your own unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style. Cost is $150 plus $35 materials.
CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM
Tables are still available for our Clean Out Your Sewing Room craft sale. This sale is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors and bobs.
Rent a table for only $20. Call today to register: 250-724-3412.
FILM FEST
All films are shown on Sundays at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.
The series will include Red Joan (Sept. 22), Gordon Lightfoot – If You Could Read My Mind (Oct. 20) and All is True (Nov. 24). Enjoy the renovated theatre, which includes recliner seats. Seating is now limited, so get your tickets early. Single tickets are available at the Museum Shop for $15.
CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS
Friday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m., Canadian Blues Icon Jim Byrnes with Simon Kendall on keys
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., Austin’s Jeff Plankenhorn – blues/rock/americana
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.