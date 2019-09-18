ARTS AROUND: Colourful fundraiser headed to the Alberni Valley

Aché Brasil Dance troop will be at the ADSS Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 3. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Community Arts Council is excited to bring a family-friendly fundraiser to the Valley.

Aché Brasil Dance troop is an explosion of colour, energy and music that represents the culture, traditions, beliefs, music and movement of the people of Brazil.

Funds raised will be used for the maintenance of the Rollin Art Centre’s gardens and grounds. Tickets are on sale only at the Rollin Art Centre ($25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, $10 for children 12 and under). The show is Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. at the ADSS Auditorium.

CURRENT EXHIBIT

The Rollin Art Centre’s Current art exhibit features Marie Heath with her collection of fabric art and mixed media titled, “Paper Chase.”

This exhibit runs until Oct. 2 and features the combination of paper, fabric and acrylic paint. Marie creates whimsical figures with bright colours and paper collage. Don’t miss this beautiful exhibit.

STILL ROOM IN WORKSHOPS!

We are so excited to bring to Port Alberni Salt Spring Island artist Laurie Steffler, who will be teaching two wonderful felting workshops. These are two days of great information to help you make a double-sided scarf and a bag, bowl or hat, as well as teach you all the basics to help you create your own felting designs. Register today: 250-724-3412.

Thurs. Sept. 26 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) – Scarf Felting Workshop – Create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. Cost is $150 plus $35 supplies.

Fri. Sept. 27 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) – Jazzy Felt Bag, Bowl or Sculptural Felt Hat –Learn how to create a resist for your own unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style. Cost is $150 plus $35 materials.

WATERCOLOUR PORTRAIT WORKSHOP

In this workshop on Oct. 2-3, artist Cynthia Bonesky will spend some time going over the proportions of the face, but won’t linger on this. Everyone will be given a drawing to use because this class is about painting. You will cover watercolour techniques such as wet in wet, dry brush and colours used for flesh tones and hair. There will be a special focus on eyes. The class will concentrate on at least two portraits and there might be time for everyone to do one of their own on the last afternoon.

Cost is $125 with supply list available. Call 250-724-3412 to register today.

CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

Tables are still available for our Clean Out Your Sewing Room craft sale. This sale is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors and bobs.

Rent a table for only $20. Call today to register: 250-724-3412.

ECHO EXHIBIT

Mae LeBlanc’s Watercolour Painting Exhibit is on display at Echo Community Center from Sept. 3 to 28.

FILM FEST

All films are shown on Sundays at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.

The series will include Red Joan (Sept. 22), Gordon Lightfoot – If You Could Read My Mind (Oct. 20) and All is True (Nov. 24). Enjoy the renovated theatre, which includes recliner seats. Seating is now limited, so get your tickets early. Single tickets are available at the Museum Shop for $15.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Friday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m., Canadian Blues Icon Jim Byrnes with Simon Kendall on keys

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., Austin’s Jeff Plankenhorn – blues/rock/americana

Thursday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire ! – Spoken Word Open Mic Featuring Paul Alexander

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.