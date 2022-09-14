ARTS AROUND: Community Arts Council to hold one-day book sale fundraiser

Giant Book Sale will take place at the Alberni Athletic Hall on Sept. 17

The Community Arts Council will be holding a one-day book sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall on Sept. 17, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Community Arts Council will be holding a special, one-day book sale this weekend.

We had so many books to store that we thought we would hold another book sale fundraiser. This one will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

This is a great chance to pick up all your winter reading while helping to support the arts in our community.

CURRENT ART EXHIBIT

A new art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, features local artist Mystery McCarthy. Her exhibit, titled “THE ART OF MYSTERY,” runs until Oct. 7.

“Painting is the key to the secret garden, a doorway to a magical and mysterious place,” says McCarthy. “My deepest wish is that my paintings will evoke a shared sense of wonder, and a feeling of mystery. Darkest colours explore the depths of shadows, and then withdraw to reveal soft light.”

Join us in the gallery for refreshments and a chance to meet Mystery on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1-3 p.m. The Rollin Art Centre is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street.

ART THROW-DOWN

Hey kids…do you like to paint? Children aged 5-12 can join us at the Rollin Art Centre for a day of painting on Saturday, Sept. 24. This event is free to enter, although all children must pre-register at 250-724-3412.

There will also be an art throw-down for teens. If you are between the ages of 13-18, and love to paint, then join us on Sept. 24 as you, the artists, battle the clock and each other in three fast-paced rounds of painting. This event is open to up to 25 teen artists. There is prize money available. The cost is $10 to register. Call the Rollin Art Centre at 205-724-3412 or sign up online at www.alberniarts.com.

CELTIC CHAOS

Celtic Chaos will provide a matinee performance of “For the Highlander” as a fundraiser for the Community Arts Council. This performance tells their story in original narrative, poetry, song and music.

The show will take place Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets are $25 each and are on sale now at the Rollin Art Centre or online at www.alberniarts.com.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

