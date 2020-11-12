ARTS AROUND: Community Arts Council to release artist and studio guide

The extended deadline is Nov. 30

A flora painting by Cynthia Bonesky, on display now at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Calling all artists!

The Community Arts Council is designing a new Alberni Valley artist and studio guide. If you are interested in being included in this brochure/guide, please call the Rollin Art Centre for more information at 250-724-3412.

Five thousand guides will be printed and distributed to the tourist information center, as well as local hot spots.

LOCAL ARTISTS AT ROLLIN

Surround yourself with beauty! Stop and smell the roses, and feel the forest engulf you.

That is what you will experience when you stop by the Rollin Art Centre to see the visually stunning exhibit titled “Landscapes and Florals” by two Alberni Valley artists, Cynthia Bonesky and Jan Vriesen.

Both Cynthia’s and Jan’s style of painting is as if you were looking at a photograph. Details and perspective bring their paintings to life. This exhibit runs until Nov. 28.

BOOK SALE CANCELLED

It is with great sadness we must announce that our annual Giant Book Sale will be cancelled for this year due to COVID-19.

We will now look forward to our May 7 and 8 fundraiser in 2021.

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

Surprise!

For just $20 you will get 10 books in one bag, all from the same genre! By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Arts Centre during this difficult time.

Choose from fiction, travel, gardening, cooking, home improvements, art, spiritual, romance, fantasy, mystery, pre-teen chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), children’s books and so much more.

These make GREAT Christmas gifts!

Bags are now available at the Rollin Art Centre. Get yours now because they sell out fast! Your support for Rollin Arts Centre is greatly needed and much appreciated.

MISTLETOE MARKET

We’re extending an invitation to all local artisans and crafters.

The Rollin Art Centre will once again be holding our annual Mistletoe Market for the month of December. Due to COVID-19, all craft markets on the island have been cancelled for this year—however, we are still holding ours with safety protocols in place.

If you are interested in joining us this year, please call or stop by the Rollin Art Centre for more info.

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION DAYS

The Community Arts Council is holding its annual membership appreciation days with two days of savings! If you are a current member, join us in the gallery on Friday, Dec. 4 (open late 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) or Saturday, Dec. 5 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) to receive 20 percent off all items in the gift shop and gallery, excluding ticket sales.

This is also a great time to renew your 2021 membership—don’t forget!

CELTIC CHAOS TICKET HOLDERS

The Community Arts Council is very sad to announce that our Celtic Chaos for the Highlanders fundraiser has now been officially cancelled due to COVID-19.

This was a fundraiser for us with the goal to raise much-needed funding.

If you would like to return your ticket for a full refund, you may do so at the Rollin Art Centre. However, if you would like to donate that amount we would like to offer you a special tax receipt for that donation.

It has been a struggle for us, and we are hopeful you will donate your ticket cost back to us. Thank you for your continued support.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Most Read