ARTS AROUND: Community Arts Council’s book sale fundraiser returns

Our annual Giant Book Sale is back!

After two years without an indoor event, the Community Arts Council is excited to finally be holding their annual fundraiser May 6 and 7 at the Alberni Athletic Hall. We have lots of books this year to sell and are still looking for more donations. Please drop off all your gently used books and especially puzzles at the Rollin Art Centre from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Rollin Art Centre is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street.

CURRENT EXHIBIT

Port Alberni artist Ilya Treleaven is showcasing his work in acrylic, watercolour and mixed media with an exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre titled “Unseen Things.”

This exhibit runs until March 26.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

March 30 – New Exhibit – Ruth Jeffery – “Under, Over & Beyond” – woven wall hangings and emu egg creations.

April 27 – New Exhibit – Early Childhood Educators of BC, Port Alberni branch – “Moments in Time” – A collaboration of children’s art.

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a unique spring-inspired art exhibit from May 25 to June 18, 2022. We are inviting all local artists to submit up to three pieces (size depending) that depicts their own rendition of “spring.” All mediums are welcome.

This exhibit will reflect the gentle changes of the season and create a unique mood and feeling associated with spring based on your interpersonal reflection.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre. The fee is $10 per submission. Deadline is May 27.

MUSEUM ART SHOW

The Alberni Valley Museum is pleased to host their second juried art show, open to all Vancouver Island, Gulf Island and Sunshine Coast artists. The show title is Emergence: New Works, New Beginnings and it runs May 5 to Sept. 3, 2022 in the AV Museum Gallery.

For details see the AV Museum Art Show 2022 Facebook page or email avmuseumshow2022@gmail.com to request an application.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shawcable.com.

