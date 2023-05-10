ARTS AROUND: Community Arts Council’s giant book sale arrives

The Community Arts Council is getting ready for its annual Giant Book Sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Don’t miss this weekend’s giant book sale held at the Alberni Athletic Hall (3727 Roger Street).

With thousands to book to choose from, this is the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Funds raised help us support local artists.

The book sale runs Friday, May 12 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CLIMATE CHANGE

The town’s abuzz with our current art exhibit at the Grove Art Gallery, titled “Climate Change.”

Curious to see what artists create when given a theme? Well, now’s the time to check out our new gallery space at the Harbour Quay and this very thought-provoking exhibit. Two dozen local artists decided to take the challenge, and what they have created is amazing.

Don’t forget to vote for your favourite piece, as we have a $500 “Peoples Choice” award with prize money up for grabs thanks to an anonymous donation. This exhibit runs until May 26 at the Grove Art Gallery (#7-5440 Argyle Street). Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NEXT ART EXHIBIT

Help celebrate budding young artists, with our next art exhibit at the Grove Art Gallery, set to open on June 1.

This will be a celebration of Grade 12 visual artists from Alberni District Secondary School, utilizing a variety of mediums: drawing, painting, ceremaics, textiles and more.

The Community Arts Council will also be offering cash prize awards for first, second and third place, sponsored by the Port Alberni Toy Run.

SOLSTICE ARTS FEST

Join us on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Harbour Quay for the seventh annual Solstice Arts Festival, celebrating art and music.

There will be more than 25 local artists on display outside, as well as great music. Admission is free.

WORKSHOPS

Acrylic painting instructor Susan Schaefer will be offering two different workshops in Port Alberni this summer.

June 10 — West Coast Trees

This will be a fun day of exploring west coast trees. Schaefer will have you looking for the shapes and patterns, simplifying the lines while exaggerating the flow and curves of the trees. This workshop will take place Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $125. All levels welcome. Space is limited, so call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

July 15 — Sunflowers

What says summer more than warm and brightly coloured sunflowers? Be prepared to have some summer fun as instructor Schaefer shows you how to bring your painting to life, one layer at a time. This workshop will take place Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $125. Space is limited, so call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

ALBERNI DISTRICT HISToRICAL SOCIETY

Celebrate the Alberni District Historical Society’s 50th anniversary on Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at the Echo Centre (Wallace Street). There will be displays of reference materials and a live demonstration on the cleaning and preserving of old records will occur along with guest speakers. This is a free event—everyone is welcome!

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Harbour Quay (#7-5440 Argyle St.) and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email – admincac@shawcable.com.

