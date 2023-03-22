ARTS AROUND: Congrats to Shelley Penner, Landmarks exhibit winner

Connie Chaplin will be teaching eco-botanical printing on watercolour paper and silk scarves for a workshop in April at the Grove Art Gallery. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Congratulations to Shelley Penner for being chosen as the People’s Choice winner in the Alberni Valley Landmarks art exhibit at the Grove Art Gallery.

Thank you to everyone who voted, as we had more than 240 votes cast. We extend a huge thank you to the Arrowsmith Rotary Club for sponsoring the generous prize of $500 to the winner, plus the opportunity to have their image on a puzzle. You still have time to pop into the Grove Art Gallery to peek at the winning piece. “Alberni Valley Landmarks” exhibit runs until March 24.

ANNUAL GIANT BOOK SALE- MAY 12-13

The Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley will be holding their annual fundraiser, the Giant Book Sale, May 12-13 at the Athletic Hall. We have lots of books this year to sell and are still looking for more donations of books and puzzles. Please drop off any gently used books and especially puzzles, at the Grove Art Gallery, located at the Harbour Quay. Drop box located at the front door. We can’t accept textbooks, magazines, National Geographics, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest books. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located No. 7-5440 Argyle Street, Harbour Quay. Thank you for your continued support.

‘CLIMATE CHANGE’ BEGINS MARCH 29

“Climate Change,” our next exhibit at the Grove Art Gallery, begins March 29 and will run until May 26.

Join gallery staff and the artists for a “meet and greet’ on Saturday, April 1 from 1-3 p.m. This is your chance to talk to the artists and ask them their inspiration for their artwork. Visitors may also vote for a People’s Choice: there will be $500 in prize money for the winning artist.

The Grove Art Gallery is located at No. 7-5440 Argyle Street, Harbour Quay.

LEARN ECO/BOTANICAL PRINTING

Artist Connie Chaplin has travelled extensively as she gained knowledge about printing on silk with botanicals. She has dyed with many global instructors, and now brings what she learned to the Grove Art Gallery for an Eco-Botanical Printing workshop on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants will start with printing local leaves on watercolour paper, then move on to botanical printing on a silk scarf. Mordants, dyes and dye blankets will be discussed and participants will have a chance to experiment with their silk scarf. Students from beginners to advanced are welcome to attend.

Cost is $145. Class takes place at Grove Art Gallery, No. 7-5440 Argyle Street, Harbour Quay. Space is limited, call 250-724-3412 or register online at https://www.alberniarts.com.

MAY 6 ACRYLIC WORKSHOP

Parksville artist Susan Schaefer will hold a painting workshop entitled Through the Forest – into the Light, Saturday, May 6 at the Grove Art Gallery, Harbour Quay. In this workshop participants will learn to use bold, bright colours to paint the background light as it shimmers through the forest. All levels of acrylic painters welcome. Workshop takes place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $125. Space is limited, call 250-724-3412 or register online at https://www.alberniarts.com.

SOLSTICE FEST ARRIVES JUNE 17

The Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley is looking for interested artisans and musicians to set up and display their work at this year’s event. This year the free, family-oriented festival will relocate to Harbour Quay on Saturday, June 17.

The quay will be closed to all vehicle traffic on this day to make the area a safe place to wander and an amazing spot to celebrate the arts, music and community. Please register at the Grove Art Gallery, call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com. Artisan registration fee is $30.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at The Grove Art Gallery, No. 7-5440 Argyle St. (former aquarium site). Call 250-724-3412. E-mail: admincac@shawcable.com

