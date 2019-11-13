ARTS AROUND: Crafters wanted for annual Mistletoe Market

Calling all artists and local crafters! The Rollin Art Centre’s annual Christmas Market is just around the corner.
This invitation is open to all local artisans and crafters to be included in a month-long celebration of the holidays. If you are interested, stop by the Rollin Art Centre (3061 Eighth Ave) and pick up your form today. All you need is a current Community Arts Council membership to take part.
The deadline for submissions is the last week in November. Mistletoe Market is open the entire month of December and is a great way to showcase your one of a kind works. Call for more info: 250-724-3412.
COASTAL CRUSH
The last art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre for the year is titled “Coastal Crush.”
This exciting and very different exhibit features local artist Michelle Frost. Michelle’s collection is influenced by the coastal shores and features fluid paintings, recycled glass and art panels. It is not only two-dimensional but three-dimensional. This exhibit is on now at the Rollin Art Centre until Nov. 26.
SATURDAYS ARE KRAFT DAYS
If you are between the ages of seven and 13 and you love glitter glue, googly eyes and all the wacky ways you can use pipe cleaners, then drop by the Rollin Art Centre for a fun craft every Saturday afternoon from 1-3 p.m., where you will be creating some fun memories and souvenirs in theme with the season.
No registration is required—just come on by. The cost is $15.
MAGIC COTTAGE CRAFT SALE
Handcrafts and treasures for all your Holiday needs can be found at 3945 Fourth Ave, between Morton and Maitland in the cottage out back.
The cottage is open Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17, Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24, Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Pick up handmade chocolates, sweets and treats, jewellery, vintage collectables, artwork, paper crafts, farmhouse furniture and lots more. The cottage will also be fundraising for Read & Feed breakfast program.
CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS
Thursday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., Jolie Blue – Canadian Old Time Country
Saturday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., Stone Poets Island Tour – contemporary folk
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., St.Arnaud + Cassidy Waring
Friday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m., Steve & Vivian Ruskin
Tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre (cash only).
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.